Hema Malini says twinning in red with Dharmendra on her birthday 'wasn't planned': 'Our outfits always end up matching'

Actor-politician Hema Malini recently celebrated her 73rd birthday and shared pictures in which she twinned in red with her husband, actor Dharmendra. In the photos shared on Twitter and Instagram, Hema could be seen having a birthday party at home, which was attended by their daughter Esha Deol, actor Sanjay Khan and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy.

In an interview with a leading daily, Hema Malini spoke about her and Dharmendra wearing matching outfits. "Well, it was not planned. It just happened to match. Frankly, humara humesha match ho jata hai (we always end up in matching outfits), we don't have to tell each other," she said, with a laugh.

She added, "It was a very usual birthday. Dharam ji was at my place, so was Esha, her husband and kids. We cut the cake and spent some time with each other...Everything is fine. We are all okay by the grace of God."

In the pictures shared by Hema, she wore a red salwar suit while Dharmendra opted for a red shirt with black pants. In one of the pictures, Dharmendra fed Esha a piece of cake as Hema looked on. In another photo, the couple sat to next each other, while in yet another, they stood in front of a table with her birthday cake on it. Hema had captioned the post, "Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends."

Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends pic.twitter.com/Lp4peEMZB5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 17, 2021

Esha had on Instagram posted a picture of herself with her mother, wherein the two held hands. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday mamma! Love you! Stay blessed, happy and healthy. Always by your side through thick and thin, Your Bittu."

Hema has worked in the film industry for several decades. She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000. In 2004, she was also honoured with the Living Legend Award by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in recognition of her contribution to the Indian entertainment industry.

Currently, Hema is the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Mathura. She made her electoral debut from the constituency in 2014.