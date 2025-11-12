Dharmendra’s family tree: All about his marriages with Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini and their 6 children

Veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital. His family assured fans the actor was stable and recovering. The 89-year-old Bollywood star left the hospital on Wednesday morning after his family decided to continue his treatment at home, PTI reported. Dharmendra's family tree(Instagram/Bobby Deol)

Dharmendra’s family also shared an official statement requesting privacy and denying the recent false rumors of his death. “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request everyone to refrain from speculation and respect his and the family’s privacy,” it read.

The 89-year-old actor, known for classics like Sholay and Chupke Chupke, has built not just an iconic career but also a large and well-known family. With two marriages and six children, the Deol family remains one of the most prominent dynasties in Indian cinema.

Dharmendra’s first marriage: Prakash Kaur and their four children

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, long before he entered films. The couple has four children- Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta.

Sunny Deol, the eldest, became one of India’s top action stars with films like Ghayal, Border, and Gadar. Known for his intense performances, he has appeared in over 100 movies. Sunny is married to Lynda “Pooja” Deol. Their sons, Karan and Rajveer, have both joined the film industry, carrying forward the Deol legacy.

Bobby Deol, Dharmendra’s second son, made his debut in the 1990s and earned fame for hits like Gupt, Soldier, and Humraaz. After a quiet period, he made a strong comeback with Animal and the web series Aashram. Bobby married businesswoman and interior designer Tanya Ahuja Deol in 1996. They are parents to two sons- Aryaman and Dharam.

Dharmendra’s elder daughter, Vijeta Deol, stays away from the limelight and lives in New Delhi. She serves as a director at Rajkamal Holdings and Trading Pvt. Ltd. Vijeta is married to businessman Vivek Gill, and they have two children- Prerna, who is a writer and editor, and Sahil, as per NDTV.

The youngest, Ajeeta Deol, is settled in California with her husband. She lives a private life, away from films. Ajeeta has two daughters — Nikita and Priyanka Chaudhri, both dentists, with Priyanka also working as a cosmetologist.

Dharmendra’s second marriage: Hema Malini and their two daughters

After establishing himself as one of the biggest stars in the 1970s, Dharmendra met actor Hema Malini. Their on-screen chemistry led to a real-life romance, and the two got married in 1980. The marriage, much discussed at the time, has endured for more than four decades. Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters- Esha and Ahana.

Esha Deol, born in 1981, followed her parents into films. She made her debut in 2002 and starred in movies like Dhoom, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, and Yuva. Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012, and they have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. However, the couple announced their divorce in early 2024.

Also read: Sunny Deol’s team shares update about Dharmendra after discharge from hospital: ‘Please respect him because…’

Ahana Deol, the younger daughter, is married to Delhi-based businessman Vaibhav Vohra. The couple has three children- twin daughters and a son. Like her mother, Ahana is a trained classical dancer but largely stays out of the spotlight.