Dhruv Rathee reacts to claims that he targeted Janhvi Kapoor after her post about Dipu Chandra's lynching in Bangladesh

Ever since Dhruv Rathee released his latest video, The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities, murmurs have been rife that he took a dig at actor Janhvi Kapoor after she condemned the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. Now, the content creator and political commentator has reacted to the rumours, saying he is surprised people are not using their minds before jumping to conclusions. On December 25, Dhruv Rathee posted a new video on his YouTube channel, where he claimed that Janhvi Kapoor has gone under the knife.

Dhruv Rathee responds

On December 25, Dhruv posted a new video on his YouTube channel, where he mentioned the names of several actors, including Janhvi, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra, claiming that they have undergone some sort of plastic surgery.

As soon as the video was released, social media users began linking it to Janhvi’s post condemning the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das. On Saturday, Dhruv took to social media to post a video addressing this speculation. It came with caption, “Did I mock Janhvi Kapoor for her post on Bangladeshi Hindus?”

He started the video by reading out one headline, “Wake up Hindus, Janhvi Kapoor posted for Bangladeshi Hindu and Dhruv Rathee made a video questioning her beauty”.

“Bhagwan ne tumhe dimag diya hai toh kyun nahi istemal karte uska. Matlab jo IT cell wale post dalte rahenge woh tum andhadhun yakeen karte rahoge. Pehli cheez toh jis din Janhvi Kapoor ne post dali usi din maine andhe ghante mein video daldi thi. Kya yeh realistically possible hai ke main ek hi din ke andar adhe ghante ka video edit karke, research karke, shoot karke… Sab kuch ek hi din mein karke dal doon (God has given you a brain, so why don’t you use it? Why are you blindly believing whatever the IT cell keeps posting? I already uploaded my video in half an hour on the very same day that Janhvi Kapoor made her post. Is it realistically possible for me to research, shoot, edit a half-hour video and upload it: all within a single day?),” Dhruv said.

Dhruv shared that he himself posted a reel on “Bangladeshi Hindus”, adding,” Toh main uss cheez ko kyun criticise karunga. Main tum logun ki taranh nahi hun ke idhar udhar se ghum phir ke kisiko indirectly criticise karun. Jo bolna hota hai woh muh pe bolta hun (So why would I criticise that? I’m not like you people who go around taking digs at someone indirectly. If I have something to say, I say it to their face).”

He added that he is not scared of any Bollywood celebrity and believes in sharing his opinion fearlessly and directly. “Aur teesri sabse interesting cheez yeh hai doston ke ye pura video plastic surgery pe hai aur uska kya impact padta hai society mein. Iss pure video mein maine Janhvi Kapoor se koi sawal nahi kiya… Question kahan hai iss video mein (And the third, and perhaps the most interesting thing, friends, is that this entire video is about plastic surgery and its impact on society. In this whole video, I didn’t ask Janhvi Kapoor a single question… so where’s the question in this video?)”

The change in thumbnail

Addressing the speculation that he changed the thumbnail after getting trolled, Dhruv shared, “I have multiple thumbnails in all my videos.”

Dhruv ended the video by asking people to see the video, stressing that it addresses an important issue of how the plastic surgery industry is growing and impacts society.

Janhvi condemns lynching of Dipu Chandra Das

On December 25, Janhvi took to Instagram Stories to condemn the killing of 27-year-old Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh, calling the horrific act a “slaughter.”

“What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter, and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it,” Janhvi wrote.

The Homebound actor added, “We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death. Extremism in any and every form needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity.”

Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker, was beaten and set on fire by a mob in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, last week over alleged blasphemy, news agency PTI reported. His body was reportedly tied to a tree and burned. At least 12 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.