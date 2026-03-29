Dhurandhar 2 actor reveals how Ranveer Singh took care of pregnant Deepika Padukone during film's shoot

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his recent release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While he was shooting for the film, his wife and actor Deepika Padukone was pregnant, and the couple welcomed their daughter in 2024. In a recent interview with Mirchi Plus, Dhurandhar 2 actor Abhay Arora recalled how Ranveer took care of his family while filming the movie. Ranveer Singh took off to be with pregnant Deepika Padukone during Dhurandhar shoot.

How Ranveer Singh took care of Deepika Padukone while shooting for Dhurandhar Abhay, who essays the role of Yasir in the film, revealed that despite being busy with the shoot, Ranveer never forgot to prioritise his pregnant wife and made time for her whenever possible.

He said, "Ranveer would try his best to get days off between shooting, even if it was just three or four days, so he could fly back to his wife and take care of his family. The way Ranveer takes care of his family is wonderful.”

About Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, in September 2024 and, in 2025,shared a glimpse of her on social media, leaving fans in awe of her cuteness. The two are often seen showering love on each other in the comments section of their posts and publicly cheering each other on.

Recently, to celebrate the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the couple were spotted on a lunch date. They also posed for pictures with the restaurant staff and, as they stepped out, were mobbed by paparazzi and fans. While fans cheered for Ranveer by calling him “Babbar Sher” (lion), Deepika could not help but flash a proud smile. The video quickly had fans gushing online.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming work Ranveer is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film, which also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in lead roles, has been smashing box-office records since its release. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film has so far collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide and more than ₹750 crore net in India.

Ranveer will reportedly next be seen in a zombie thriller titled Pralay. The film is also said to mark the theatrical debut of Jai Mehta, son of acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Jai previously co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) and Lootere (2024). More details about the project are still awaited.

Deepika, on the other hand, will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Saurabh Shukla, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others, in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 24 December. Deepika also has Atlee’s AA22×A6 in the pipeline alongside Allu Arjun. The film is currently under production.