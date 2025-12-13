Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh film beats War 2 to become 5th-highest grosser of 2025

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 8: Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has created a stir at the box office. The film, which opened to a mixed response from critics, appears to be unstoppable. In just eight days, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of War 2. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar box office performance

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar concluded its first week with a bumper collection, earning ₹207.25 crore. The film began its second week on a strong note, witnessing a 20.37 per cent jump in collections and earning ₹32.5 crore on its second Friday. This took the film’s domestic net total to ₹239.75 crore. With an India gross collection of ₹287.75 crore and a worldwide gross of ₹85 crore, the film’s total worldwide collection now stands at ₹372.75 crore.

With this achievement, Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s YRF spy universe film War 2 ( ₹364.35 crore). The film has now emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025 and is eyeing the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s Coolie ( ₹518 crore). Given the film’s current pace, Dhurandhar is expected to surpass Rajinikanth’s film by the end of its second week.

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller draws inspiration from real-life geopolitical events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2012 fake currency crisis, covert operations by R&AW under Operation Lyari, and crackdowns on criminal syndicates.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, Akshaye Khanna as the brutal Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait, R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal of the ISI, and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam. The film also features Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera in key roles.

While the film received praise for its direction, ensemble cast performances, action sequences, music and world-building, it was criticised for its lengthy runtime. However, strong word-of-mouth has significantly boosted its box office performance.