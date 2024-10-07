Dia Mirza expresses gratitude to Mumbai Police for helping in missing person complaint: 'Grateful for your empathy'

Dia Mirza is proud of the Mumbai police, and the actor took to social media to praise them for their prompt response to a complaint filed by her family about a missing person. Also read: Dia Mirza reacts to controversy over changing names of terrorists in IC 814: ‘Everything is verifiable and factual’ Dia Mirza was last seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

The actor shared pictures with the police officials and her aides on her social media handles, expressing her heartfelt gratitude.

Dia’s note

Dia took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her views and share words of appreciation. In her post, Dia wrote, “Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for the swift action taken for the missing person complaint. We are most grateful for your empathy (folding hand emoji)”.

The actor further hinted that the missing person was related to her house help, who she considers a part of their family. "Our house help, who is a part of our family is deeply relieved and grateful," she added.

However, Dia refrained from sharing any more information about the incident and where the missing person was found.

Social media users were happy to see Dia acknowledging the police's efforts and showing appreciation for their dedication to duty. They dropped heart emojis in the comment section to send in their love for the actor and her gesture.

More about Dia

Dia made her acting debut with Govind Menon's Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. She later acted in films like Dum, Tehzeeb, Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Parineeta, Dus, Fight Club – Members Only, Alag, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Sanju, Thappad and Bheed.

The actor recently featured in Anubhav Sinha's thriller series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The show also featured Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Aditya Srivastava, Patralekha, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajiv Thakur and others in pivotal roles.