Did Kangana Ranaut take a jibe at celebs who performed at Ambani bash: ‘It takes dignity to say no’

Kangana says how she is similar to Lata Mangeshkar

Kangana shared a screenshot of an article on the late singer. The headline read, "Even if you give me five million dollars I won’t come: When Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing at wedding." Along with it, she wrote, "I have been through worse financial setbacks, but Lata ji and I are only two people who have massive hit songs (fashion ka jalwa, ghani baawli ho gayi, London thumkda, Sadi galli, Vijay bhawa etc.) to our credit."

Kangana says she ‘never danced in weddings’

She continued, "But no matter how many temptations I got I never danced in the weddings, many super hit item songs were also offered to me, soon I avoided award shows also. It takes strong character and dignity to say no to fame and money, in the world of short cuts young generation needs to understand only wealth one can acquire is the wealth of integrity (thumbs up emoji)."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana compared herself to Lata Mangeshkar.

All about the Ambanis bash

The Ambanis bash took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and was attended by celebrities from around the world apart from those in India. Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and other guests had a gala time at the event.

The celebs include Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, were also present.

While Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Akon, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, Udit Narayan performed for the couple and the guests, several film stars such as Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Deepika, Ranveer, Kiara, Kareena and others danced on stage.

About Kangana's films

Fans will see Kangana with R Madhavan in a psychological thriller film which will be helmed by Vijay. Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial.

