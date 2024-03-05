Did Kangana Ranaut take a jibe at celebs who performed at Ambani bash: ‘It takes dignity to say no’
Kangana Ranaut said that Lata Mangeshkar and her “are only two people who have massive hit songs” but never performed at weddings.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has seemingly taken a jibe at celebrities, especially from the entertainment industry, who attended and performed at the three-day pre-wedding festivity of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, she also compared herself to late singer Lata Mangeshkar. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says she ‘denied insane amount of money’ but never danced at weddings: I have the most popular songs...)
Kangana says how she is similar to Lata Mangeshkar
Kangana shared a screenshot of an article on the late singer. The headline read, "Even if you give me five million dollars I won’t come: When Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing at wedding." Along with it, she wrote, "I have been through worse financial setbacks, but Lata ji and I are only two people who have massive hit songs (fashion ka jalwa, ghani baawli ho gayi, London thumkda, Sadi galli, Vijay bhawa etc.) to our credit."
Kangana says she ‘never danced in weddings’
She continued, "But no matter how many temptations I got I never danced in the weddings, many super hit item songs were also offered to me, soon I avoided award shows also. It takes strong character and dignity to say no to fame and money, in the world of short cuts young generation needs to understand only wealth one can acquire is the wealth of integrity (thumbs up emoji)."
All about the Ambanis bash
The Ambanis bash took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and was attended by celebrities from around the world apart from those in India. Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and other guests had a gala time at the event.
The celebs include Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, were also present.
While Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Akon, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, Udit Narayan performed for the couple and the guests, several film stars such as Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Deepika, Ranveer, Kiara, Kareena and others danced on stage.
About Kangana's films
Fans will see Kangana with R Madhavan in a psychological thriller film which will be helmed by Vijay. Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial.
