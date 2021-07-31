Diljit Dosanjh answers question about his ‘net worth’, claims he owns no cars

Ahead of the release of his new album, Moon Child Era, Diljit Dosanjh interacted with his fans in an Ask Me Anything session. He fielded a number of questions, from being invited on a dinner date to being asked if he has ever ‘tried magic mushrooms’.

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram Stories to invite questions from fans. One wanted to know about his net worth. Tactfully evading an actual figure, he replied, “My net worth is what’s currently going inside of me.” On being asked about which cars he owns, he said, “Koi v ni (None).”

One fan said that they were ‘dreaming of a dinner date’ with Diljit, to which he replied, “How about breakfast… It’s my fav meal of the day.” To another, who asked him to choose between singing and acting, he said, “100% singing… Sound is magic bruh.”

Diljit was also asked if he has ever experimented with ‘magic mushrooms’, which contain the hallucinogenic drug psilocybin. “Never… That’s not the way,” was his answer. On how he deals with trolls, he said, “They are already hurting inside… We all need to be more kind to each other.”

Fans also wanted to know about Diljit’s upcoming album, Moon Child Era. On being asked if it is entertaining, he said, “Definitely... After all, I am in show business.” He also revealed that the songs will be ‘commercial’ in nature. “But yes you guys have to decode the videos,” he added.

Over the last few days, Diljit has been sharing updates about his new album. Earlier this month, he said in a tweet that the album is special for him, as it is ‘personal’. “To My Fans.. ‘MOON CHILD ERA’ is Not just Another Album For Me.. It’s a Personal Experience I Am Sharing With You Guys. It’s all New For Me so It’s Taking Little Time To Put Together Everything #MoonChildEra,” he wrote.