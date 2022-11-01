Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge to re-release in select theatres on November 2, actor's 57th birthday

Producers of the film have decided to re-release the iconic romantic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge on November 2 to mark the 57th birthday of the film's star Shah Rukh Khan. The film originally released in theatres in 1995 and is considered one of the most successful Hindi films ever. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan praises BCCI giving equal match fee to women cricketers)

Yash Raj Films shared the news on Instagram and informed fans that the film will be screened across PVR, INOX and Cinepolis theatres on Wednesday. "Palat… as DDLJ is coming back to the big screen. Experience the legendary journey of Raj and Simran on 2nd November, 2022 in theatres across India,” the the post said.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge marked the the directorial debut of filmmaker Yash Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra. It featured saw Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as a pair and turned them into a hit onscreen couple. The film also starred Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah and Himani Shivpuri, among others. The film is also the winner of 10 Filmfare Awards.

Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Pathaan, backed by Yash Raj Films. The teaser for for the film is also likely to release on November 2, the actor's birthday. An official announcement from the makers about the teaser release date of Pathaan is still awaited. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is slated for January 25 release.

Previously, the first-look posters of Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were released and received much praise from the fans.

Shah Rukh will also be seen in Jawan, directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, as well as Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

