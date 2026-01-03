Disclaimer with Ikkis calls Jaideep Ahlawat's kind Pak soldier an exception: 'Our neighbour country can't be trusted'

Internet is surprised to find a rather strongly-worded disclaimer at the end of Sriram Raghavan's latest movie, Ikkis. The war film, which is gaining some backlash online for its more peaceful tone compared to Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar, added a mid-credits disclaimer about the cruelty shown by Pakistan towards Indian soldiers in war. Jaideep Ahlawat plays a Pakistani soldier in Ikkis.

The disclaimers talks about the character of Brigadier KM Nisaar in particular, played by Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. He is shown to welcome Indian soldier Arun Khetarpal's father at his home in Pakistan and talking to him about his martyr son.

The Hindi text reads:

पाकिस्तानी ब्रिगेडियर के. म. निसार का मानवीय व्यवहार एक अपवाद स्वरूप घटना ही है।

अन्यथा हमारा पड़ोसी मुल्क बिल्कुल भी विश्वसनीय नहीं है। पाकिस्तान की सेनाओं ने युद्धकाल

और शांति दोनों ही समय में हमारे सैनिकों और नागरिकों के साथ बहुत ही क्रूर और अमानवीय

व्यवहार किया है। उनको यातना देने में कई बार जिनेवा कन्वेंशन का खुलकर उल्लंघन किया है।

पाकिस्तान द्वारा प्रायोजित आतंकवादी गतिविधियों को देखते हुए एक जागरूक नागरिक के रूप में

हमें हमेशा सतर्क और तैयार रहने की जरूरत है।

जय हिन्द

The English translation is as follows:

The humane behaviour of Pakistani Brigadier K. M. Sisar is only an exceptional incident. Otherwise, our neighbouring country is not trustworthy at all. Pakistan’s armies, both during war and in times of peace, have behaved very cruelly and inhumanely with our soldiers and citizens. In torturing them, they have repeatedly and openly violated the Geneva Convention. Considering the terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, as responsible citizens we must always remain alert and prepared.

Jai Hind

How did internet react?

The internet is called it the ‘Dhurandhar effect.’ "I am sure this was added at last moment. Dhurandhar effect," read a comment. Another said, “Never sail in two boats....choose a side, stick to it, it feels more authentic that way.”

Another echoed the thought, “Well the whole movie was based on the premise of the goodness of Pakistanis so even though this makes sense considering historical wars like 1999 i don’t see why the makers put this at the end after galloring an anti war narrative the whole movie ?? As a comment said stick to a boat.”

“They really got scared from the Dhurandhar wave didn't they?,” asked another.

About Ikkis

The film features Agastya Nanda in the role of Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time. Dharmendra plays his father.

How did HT review the movie?

The HT review of Ikkis read, “In times currently ruled by the Dhurandhar brand of high-octane, raw patriotism, Ikkis takes a more precarious path. Its depiction of a rival commander’s respect for Arun Khetarpal may sit uncomfortably with some viewers who prefer their war cinema in stark black and white. The film itself seems wary of this nuance, evident in a mid-credits disclaimer that bluntly reminds the audience that respect on the battlefield does not translate to national trust.”