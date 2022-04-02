Divya Dutta: I’m now becoming the face of my films, things changed after my National Award win

From being a part of a film’s cast to now becoming the face of a film — Divya Dutta says things changed for her as an actor after her National Film Award win for Best Supporting Actress for Irada in 2017.

“It’s nice to be the face of films. It changed after the National Award I think. People thought I got my due, and mere saath achha hona chahiye. It happened five years back suddenly… it feels nice when the makers say ‘not without you for the promotions Divya’ It is great that one is leading a film in different ways,” confesses the 44-year-old.

She will be seen next in a host of different roles now. She shares, “I am doing Nazarandaaz where I play the lead role, then in Dhaakad, I am playing the villain. Then there are three other films where I am the lead but the roles are so different. It’s a double whammy, I am enjoying playing different roles yet being the face [of these projects].”

Like many other artistes, the pandemic was tough for Dutta, too, but things got better after the third wave. She was able to get back to her jet-setting lifestyle, being busy with back to back professional commitments.

Dutta says even her image has undergone a makeover. “I have been doing so many serious roles, everyone takes me so seriously that wherever I go, people sit right up and go quiet. With my role in films like Nazarandaaz, I am unwinding, and being pretty close to myself. I am a nutcase anyway, so I am glad I am doing this. I am having a blast doing exactly what I love to do. To play the lead here is so much fun,” the actor ends.