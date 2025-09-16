Divya Khossla slams filler trend, takes dig at Kylie Jenner, Bollywood stars: ‘You know they visited which doctor…’

Actor Divya Khossla recently took a dig at Kylie Jenner and several Bollywood celebrities calling them out for going for botox instead of embracing real beauty. She remarked that with so many opting for similar cosmetic surgeries, “all faces look the same”. Divya Khossla says one should not idolise stars such as Kylie Jenner.

Divya on celebrities going for botox

The actor spoke about the trend of celebrities globally going under the knife during an interview with News18 Showsha. She said, “These days, all faces look pretty much the same. People who go to doctors in Mumbai look a certain way and those who go to doctors in Dubai look a certain way. Basis one’s face, you can figure which doctor they went to. You know they visited which doctor in which clinic in which part of the city."

She mentioned that people have told her that her “round face” doesn’t meet the beauty standards of the industry. But she is fine with it because she is “not obsessed with make-up or the mirror”.

Divya asserted that she has never felt the need to succumb to beauty stereotypes, and doesn’t believe in external fillers and botox.

Slamming icons such as Kylie Jenner, who admitted to having lip fillers since 2015 as she was insecure about her thin lips, Divya said, “The more you stay away from these things, the better it is. We’ve seen Kylie Jenner. She’s so young but she has started looking too matured for her age. We should all allow ourselves to age naturally and we may end up looking better than what we did a few years back. The idea is to let ourselves be the way we are."

Divya’s recent project

Most recently, Divya was seen in thriller comedy Ek Chatur Naar, which also featured Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film was released in theatres last Friday. It follows Mamta Mishra (Divya Khossla), a street-smart woman struggling to make ends meet while supporting her young son and mother-in-law (Chhaya Kadam). One day, she manages to steal the mobile phone of businessman Abhishek Verma (Neil Nitin Mukesh), where she stumbles upon intimate videos and sensitive data, which she uses to extort money from Abhishek.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film also stars Sushant Singh, Rajniesh Duggal, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Heli Daruwala, Rose Sardana, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma. Last weekend, Divya accused portals of adding wrong box office collections of her film, claiming that box office portal Sacnilk has reported wrong numbers for her film.