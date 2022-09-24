Dulquer Salmaan recalls driving behind Salman Khan's car just to catch a glimpse

Actor Dulquer Salmaan spoke about the difference between Bollywood and south Indian film industry, promoting his movies and much more in a recent interview. The actor, who made his Hindi film debut with Karwaan, also revealed that he was a huge fan of Salman Khan. Dulquer, who was last seen in the period film Sita Ramam, recalled that when he was young, he would even chase Salman’s car with his friends. However, he is yet to meet Salman. Also read: Dulquer Salmaan says it's 'insulting' toward Shah Rukh Khan to compare their work

Dulquer's latest movie Chup: The Revenge of the Artist released on September 23, and the actor has been busy with the film’s promotion. Directed by R Balki, the movie marks Dulquer’s comeback to Hindi cinema after the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor. Recently, Dulquer spoke about Salman Khan and how he grew up as his ‘full on’ fan, and shared the extents he went to ‘to catch a glimpse’ of the actor.

Talking to Mashable India, the actor said, “I would go to Olive with friends. We would spot some stars. That was very exciting for college students. I have driven behind Salman Khan's car. I am a fan, full on. 2727 is his car number. We just wanted to catch a glimpse of him when he would step out of the car. That didn't happen but saw him sitting in the front seat. I still haven't met him.”

Dulquer also spoke fondly of his Karwaan co-star Irrfan Khan as he remembered the late actor. “He (Irrfan) improvises a lot, but he is very kind to actors. There are so many times (when) an actor can be selfish. They will only care about getting their scenes right only. But Irrfan sir is chill. He will be like ‘hey, I might just say something here.’ So we will be like, ‘Haan sir, okay’. So me and Mithila (Palkar) will be prepared. He will say, ‘I might throw something here haa, just giving you a heads up.’ But more or less we will know what he is going to do. He didn't throw too many surprises. If he does, it's to get a nice reaction from us. It's very sweet that way.”

Apart from Dulquer, his latest film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, also features Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The story is an ode to the late Guru Dutt, who is known for giving Indian cinema classics like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chaand, and more.

