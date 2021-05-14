Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani greet fans
Many Bollywood stars including Neetu Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani and Jacqueline Fernandez wished fans on the festive occasion.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani greet fans

A host of Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez among many others greeted fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 04:27 PM IST

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday, Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt and many others took to social media to extend heartfelt greetings to their fans.

Sara took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and sent good wishes to her fans. She wrote, "Eid Mubarak. Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone. Inshallah better times ahead for us all."

Wishing for peace and good health, Kiara tweeted, "#EidMubarak. May God bless us all with good health and peace. stay safe everyone."

"Eid Mubarak everyone. May your loved ones always be peaceful and blessed!" wrote Jacqueline as she shared a picture of a floral tiara on Twitter.


Taking a walk down the memory lane, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor remembered late husband Rishi Kapoor while extending wishes on the festival. She posted a collage from the film Amar Akbar Anthony featuring Rishi and her. The picture read, "Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak." Along with the post, she wrote, "Eid Mubarak. Chaand Mubarak. love and hugs. ( EID ul FITAR )."


"Eid Mubarak. Today's plan is to eat sheer khurma and keep going on with tons of positive energy and strength :) Am missing My Eidi and the excitement we would have as children on getting it #nostalgic #CovidWarrior," tweeted Bhumi Pednekar as she unveiled her plans on Eid celebration this year amid pandemic.


Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and sent out good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Emraan Hashmi too wished for good health and happiness to everyone in a Twitter post. Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a sun-kissed selfie sporting black attire, and extended greetings on Eid.

Sanjay Dutt's message on Eid.
Sanjay Dutt's message on Eid.

Also read: Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai movie review: Salman Khan-Prabhudeva's yet another cringeworthy watch﻿

Sanjay Dutt sent out a message to spread love and celebrate the festival by showing compassion and gratitude amid tough times. He shared the message on his Instagram Story.


