Emotional Kartik Aaryan says seeing his sister Kritika as bride ‘changed his world’: You'll always be my little sister

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was busy with the wedding festivities of his sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari. She tied the knot with pilot Tejashwi Kumar Singh at the Taj Usha Kiran Palace in Gwalior this week. The actor took to social media to share some unseen pictures from the wedding and penned an emotional note for his sister as well. Kartik Aaryan penned emotional note for his sister Kritika as he shared dreamy pics from her wedding.

Kartik Aaryan's emotional post for his sister, Dr. Kritika Tiwari

On Saturday, Kartik shared a carousel of dreamy wedding photos of Dr Kritika and Tejashwi on Instagram. The first photo showed Kritika beaming with joy as the groom applied sindoor. Another picture captured the sweet bond between Kartik and Kritika, with Kritika blessing her brother as he bowed down with folded hands. In another image, he was seen walking his sister down the aisle, and the final slide featured a wholesome family picture.

Sharing the pictures, Kartik penned an emotional note recalling the moments they spent together and wrote, “There are days that change your world quietly… today was one of them. Seeing my Kiki as a bride felt like watching years turn into a moment!! 🥹 Kiki, I’ve watched you grow from the little girl who ran behind me everywhere to this graceful bride who walked into her new life today with so much joy and strength.”

The actor added, “I’m proud of the woman you’ve become, proud of the values you carry, and grateful for every laugh, fight, secret, and memory we’ve shared. And today, as you walked ahead, my heart stayed right by your side. You may be starting a new chapter, but you’ll always be my little sister — the heartbeat of our family. Nothing makes me happier than knowing you’ve found that rare, once-in-a-lifetime love with someone as pure and caring as Tej. May this new journey give you everything you once only dreamed of, little one.”

Kritika replied to her brother’s emotional post, writing, “That’s my entire world in one album. Seeing this and counting so many blessings in one moment — overwhelmed.” Fans also congratulated the family and sent their best wishes to Kartik’s sister for the new chapter in her life. One fan commented, “Family No.1.” Another wrote, “Those tears may not have fallen, but the emotion in your words was clear. You both are truly lucky to have each other. May everyone have a brother like you.” Another said, “Such a wholesome message Touchwood.”

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film

Kartik will next be seen in the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film will see Kartik reuniting with his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 25 December.