Emraan Hashmi responds to Tanushree Dutta calling their chemistry 'brotherly': I don't know what she was thinking

Emraan Hashmi on Tanushree Dutta's ‘brotherly’ comment

When quizzed if the actor realises how Aashiq Banaya Aapne impacted an entire generation, the Showtime actor told, “Did you hear Tanushree's quote three weeks ago? I don't know if it was a verbatim quote or what. She said that it was like ‘brotherly’. The host jokingly remarked, “Game of Thrones happening.” Emraah further said, “I said, ‘What did the director tell her and what did he tell me?’ I had another narrative going on my head and she had another narrative going in her head. I was never told the story about incest. I don't know what she was thinking but fine.”

About Emraan-Tanushree's Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Emraan and Tanushree starred opposite each other in Aditya Dutt's Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The movie's title track had an intimate lovemaking sequence between the actors. In an interview with Filmygyan, Tanushree spoke about being judged for on-screen intimacy and reflected on her chemistry with Emraan. She opined, “The biggest and top-most actresses have done kissing, lovemaking scenes. Unko koi kuch nehi bolta. Mujhse sabko dikkat ho jati hai. Main short-skirt pehenu ya koi aisa scene kar du. Acting hai, bhai. Usmein mera aur Emraan ka kuch personal tha nehi. (No one says anything to them. I face difficulties. Whether I wear a short skirt or do a scene like that, everyone has an issue. It’s just acting. There was nothing between personal between me and Emraan in it). Mine and Emraan’s chemistry is like brother-sister. Literally.”

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming projects

Emraan's first web series - Showtime released in 2024 has been renewed for the second season. He will make his Telugu debut with Sujeeth's action thriller titled - They Call Him OG, co-starring Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan.