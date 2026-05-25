Esha Deol reunites with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani as they enjoy a ‘top-tier gossip session' with friends. See pic

On Sunday, Esha’s friend Smriti Khanna took to Instagram and shared a photo from a fun gathering hosted by Esha. In the picture, Esha was seen sitting next to Bharat with her hand resting on his shoulder. The photo also featured Smriti, her husband and actor Gautam Gupta, Jackky Bhagnani and fitness coach Satya.

After separating in 2024, actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani were recently seen together at a close-knit gathering with friends. The former couple posed together alongside their mutual friends during what appeared to be a relaxed afternoon get-together.

Along with the picture, Smriti captioned the post, “Fun afternoon & top-tier gossip Thank you Esha,” while also mentioning that they missed friends Rakul Preet Singh, Zayed Khan and Malz Khan at the gathering. Esha later reshared the post on Instagram and added several heart emojis.

For the get-together, Esha kept her look simple yet elegant in a white shirt paired with blue jeans, while Bharat opted for a relaxed all-white ensemble with a shirt and trousers.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's separation Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She married Bharat in Mumbai in 2012. The couple share two daughters, Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019. After more than 11 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat announced their separation in February 2024.

In a joint statement shared on social media, they wrote, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will always be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy being respected.” Since then, the two have maintained a cordial relationship.

Earlier too, Esha was seen having a family lunch with Bharat. He was also by her side during a difficult phase following the death of her father, Dharmendra, in 2025.

In September last year, Bharat confirmed that he had found love again with Meghna Lakhani. Meghna had shared pictures from their holiday in Spain, calling it the start of a “new journey”. Bharat later reshared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Welcome to the family.”