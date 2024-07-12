Exclusive: Calm Down singer Rema gets over 25 crore to perform 1 song at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding

All the music buffs are going crazy with Calm down singer Rema arriving in India to perform at the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. And we have exclusively learnt the amount he's charging over ₹25 crore to perform his viral track. Also read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding live updates Anant Ambani will get married to Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai.

Money talks

The singer is charging $3 million, which is over ₹25 crore, to perform his viral track at the wedding.

The Nigerian rapper has already reached India for the performance. Last night, he shared a clip of himself on Instagram. In his Instagram Story, Rema can be seen walking towards a private chartered plane. He is sporting an all-black outfit and has his face covered with a black fabric. His new single, Azaman, is playing in the background. Rema used an Indian Tricolour emoji in the post.

Apart from Rema, singer Louis Fonsi of Despacito fame is also expected to attend the event and perform.

These performances would come after a high-profile sangeet ceremony last week. Singer Badshah performed with singer Karan Aujla. Badshah charged ₹4 crore to perform at the wedding. There were also several reports indicating that Canadian pop icon Justin Bieber was paid $10 million for his performance at the event.

Star-studded wedding

Anant and Radhika’s wedding in Mumbai will have guests from around the world. Kim Kardashian, Khole Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper among several other politicians, industrialists, and celebrities will attend the wedding.

More about the wedding

Anant and Radhika will marry on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai. The couple had their roka ceremony in 2022, followed by an engagement in 2023.

This year, they had a pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, which was also attended by Ram Charan and Upasana, apart from celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others. Rihanna performed at the festivities. They had another pre-wedding bash at a luxury cruise, where Katy Perry performed. The wedding ceremony on July 12 is being called the Shubh Vivah. It will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad and Mangal Utsav on July 13 and 14 respectively.