Exes Konkona Sen Sharma, Ranvir Shorey watch IPL match with son, internet gushes: 'That's some cool parenting'
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma were spotted at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday as they accompanied their son to the MI vs KKR IPL game.
Former couple Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey are earning praise for their ‘cool parenting’ as they were spotted this weekend at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium accompanying son Haroon to an Indian Premier League (IPL) game.
Konkona and Ranvir accompany son to IPL game
On Sunday evening, Ranvir, Konkona, and their son were seen together at the stadium during the high-voltage IPL match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ranvir later shared a selfie from their outing on his Instagram account. In the picture, the trio can be seen in matching white and blue outfits as they smile together for a selfie. In the caption, the actor wrote, “So happy we were there to see @mipaltan win today!”
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma got married in 2010 but later separated. Despite that, the two have often been seen maintaining a friendly bond. The two often have family outings together with their son Haroon, and have publicly spoken about their cordial equation.
The internet reacts
Their recent outing also drew many fans' praise. In the comments section of Ranvir's post, one person commented, “Glad to see the whole family together.”
The post was reshared on Reddit, where many called them ‘family goals’. One person wrote, “Coco and Ranvir watch IPL with their son Haroon Shorey. It's so cool that divorced couples take efforts to still be a 'family' for their son.” Another praised them for their ‘cool parenting’, and added, “Konkona mentioned in an interview before that they are very co-ordial with each other, both of them are very different from each other and it is good they got seperated/divorced. It is better to live separately than be in a stressful relationship. Pretty nice of them to be there together for their son.”
Konkona and Ranvir's work
On the work front, Ranvir Shorey is set to appear in the sequel to the popular film Khosla Ka Ghosla. The original film, released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, became a favourite among audiences for its simple and relatable story. It focused on family issues and property scams, with strong performances by actors like Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Vinay Pathak.
Konkona, on the other hand, was most recently seen in the Netflix thriller Accused, in which she played a doctor accused of sexual harrassment. The #MeToo thriller, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, also starred Pratibha Ranta in the lead.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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