Exes Konkona Sen Sharma, Ranvir Shorey watch IPL match with son, internet gushes: 'That's some cool parenting'

On Sunday evening, Ranvir, Konkona, and their son were seen together at the stadium during the high-voltage IPL match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ranvir later shared a selfie from their outing on his Instagram account. In the picture, the trio can be seen in matching white and blue outfits as they smile together for a selfie. In the caption, the actor wrote, “So happy we were there to see @mipaltan win today!”

Former couple Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey are earning praise for their ‘cool parenting’ as they were spotted this weekend at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium accompanying son Haroon to an Indian Premier League (IPL) game.

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma got married in 2010 but later separated. Despite that, the two have often been seen maintaining a friendly bond. The two often have family outings together with their son Haroon, and have publicly spoken about their cordial equation.

The internet reacts Their recent outing also drew many fans' praise. In the comments section of Ranvir's post, one person commented, “Glad to see the whole family together.”

The post was reshared on Reddit, where many called them ‘family goals’. One person wrote, “Coco and Ranvir watch IPL with their son Haroon Shorey. It's so cool that divorced couples take efforts to still be a 'family' for their son.” Another praised them for their ‘cool parenting’, and added, “Konkona mentioned in an interview before that they are very co-ordial with each other, both of them are very different from each other and it is good they got seperated/divorced. It is better to live separately than be in a stressful relationship. Pretty nice of them to be there together for their son.”

Konkona and Ranvir's work On the work front, Ranvir Shorey is set to appear in the sequel to the popular film Khosla Ka Ghosla. The original film, released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, became a favourite among audiences for its simple and relatable story. It focused on family issues and property scams, with strong performances by actors like Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Vinay Pathak.

Konkona, on the other hand, was most recently seen in the Netflix thriller Accused, in which she played a doctor accused of sexual harrassment. The #MeToo thriller, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, also starred Pratibha Ranta in the lead.