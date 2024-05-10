‘Fan girl’ Ankita Lokhande gives special tribute to Madhuri Dixit on birthday; watch the performance

A dancing ode

Ankita, known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, recreated Madhuri’s iconic number, Kolhapur Se Aayi from the 1994 film Anjaam. She dedicated the act to Madhuri in the episode of the show. Giving a teaser of the moment, the makers of the show shared a promo of the episode on their Instagram handle.

In the video, Ankita is seen wearing a bright yellow blouse paired with a green dhoti saree, which she draped in the traditional Marathi style. There was more Maharashtrian touch to her look with a striking nose ring, a choker necklace and a Rani Haar. Her moves are energetic with a spunk, and infectious passion. It is visible in the video that festive spirit was not dampened by her hand injury which was lauded by all present on the set. (Read: Ankita Lokhande admits she is willing to do films and shows for free: ‘Money has never been priority’)

A true fan

After her performance, Ankita made a heartfelt confession, saying, “Happy Birthday to you Ma’am! I love you! I have always been your fan and will always be your fan”. Madhuri was moved by the tribute, and joined Ankita on the stage, treating their fans to a sweet performance. Madhuri’s fellow judge Suniel Shetty was impressed by it, and exclaimed, “This is what we call a performance”.

Ankita has always been a Madhuri fan. Earlier, she dropped a post expressing her admiration for The Fame Game actor. In the post, she shared a video of herself grooving with the actor’s iconic song Ek Do Teen.

She wrote, “Thank you, Madhuri Ma’am for being a constant source of inspiration, not just as a phenomenal artist but as a symbol of grace and authenticity. Here’s to the timeless allure of Madhuri Dixit, a muse forever etched in our hearts.”

On the work front, Ankita recently shared screen space with her husband Vicky Jain in a music video, La Pilaa De Shaarab. She will next be seen as Amrapali in a new web show of the same name.