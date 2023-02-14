Fans ask Shah Rukh Khan about his abs in Pathaan, his first gift to Gauri Khan on Valentine's Day. See his reply

Shah Rukh Khan launched another AskSRK session on Twitter on Tuesday where he addressed a bunch of questions ranging from Valentine's day to the first thing he does when he approaches a new role in a film. He also responded to questions about working with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki and wished good luck for actor Ayushman Khurrana's upcoming film Dream Girl 2. (Also read: Deepika Padukone hugs AbRam Khan on the sets of Besharam Rang, Shah Rukh Khan jokes he is 'the stylist.' Watch)

During the interaction on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh, "What was your first gift for Valentines day to Gauri Mam? @iamsrk #AskSRK." Shah Rukh said, "If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…" Shah Rukh is married to Gauri Khan for over three decades now, and are parents to three children: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Recently, fans also got to see a glimpse of AbRam on the sets of Besharam Rang, where actor Deepika Padukone was seen hugging him.

When a fan asked Shah Rukh whether he still has those abs that he flaunted for Pathaan, Shah Rukh had another witty reply. The fan asked, "Sir wo abs abhi bhi hai ya butter chicken ne dabaa diye #AskSRK." (Sir, are those abs still there or did it vanish with butter chicken?) To this Shah Rukh said, "As my baby Tiger Shroff famously said “ doosron ke aate nahi mere jaate nahin” ha ha." He was alluding to the viral dialogue of actor Tiger Shroff from the movie Heropanti (2014).

Another fan asked him about collaborating with Rajkumar on Dunki, to which Shah Rukh said, “Raju Sir is a dream come true to work with. Learnt so much from him and his film making. I am truly fortunate and he is too much fun.” Shah Rukh also responded to a fan asking about Ayushman's next film Dreamgirl 2, and said: “Wish Ayushman the best for all his work and life. Dreamgirl looks very interesting.”

Meanwhile, Pathaan has become the fifth highest grossing Indian film in history after beating Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar (2017). The film now stands at a gross worldwide collection of ₹946 crore, as per Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh has two more releases this year: Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

