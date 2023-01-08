Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor walk out of airport in simple black outfits, fans call it ‘real fashion’. Watch

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are back from their Dehradun vacation with other family members. The father-daughter duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening. Anil had accompanied Sonam, her husband Anand Ahuja, and their son Vayu to Dehradun. Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares sweet photo of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu, says ‘life is just getting better everyday’

Sonam Kapoor was seen walking out of the airport in an embroidered black shawl-overcoat over black casuals. She wore flats with the look. She had her hair simply tied in a ponytail and wore sunglasses. Anil looked stylish too in a black tee and black denims and also wore sunglasses.

Fans loved Sonam and Anil's all-black look. A fan wrote in the comments section of a paparazzo video on Instagram, “Real fashion.” Another wrote, “Your sense of fashion is too good.” One more comment read: “Nice dressing”.

Anand had earlier shared a bunch of pictures from their Dehradun vacation. It showed him dining with Sonam, Anil, and a few other family members. He also shared a few pictures of their resort in Dehradun where they had a brief stay during their vacation. Sharing the pictures, Anand had written on Instagram, "The past 10 days … Grateful and wish everyone a happy & fulfilling New Year #everydayphenomenal."

Sonam had also shared a picture of Anand from his walk with Vayu in his arms. Summing up the year gone by, she had written, “My two Leos. My whole world. Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god , universe .. I’m forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal.”

Anil had earlier accompanied Anand, Sonam, and Vayu on their Austria vacation as well. Vayu was born in August last year. Anil is a doting grandfather to the little one and had said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that he bonded with him faster than he had bonded with his own children.

