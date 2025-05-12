Fans defend Virat Kohli as he gets trolled for posting Anushka Sharma's pic before mom on Mother's Day: ‘Get a life’

Virat Kohli just can't catch a break. The cricketer is facing a fresh round of trolling for his Mother's Day post on Sunday, which featured his mother, mother-in-law and wife, actor Anushka Sharma. Many on the internet decided it was too focused on Anushka rather than his mom. His true fans, however, dismissed it as a ‘pathetic’ thought. Virat Kohli's Mother's Day post is getting fresh round of trolling.

Virat's Mother's Day post included three pictures. The first was a silhouette photo of Anushka carrying one of their kids (daughter Vamika or son Akaay) in her arms, walking in a garden. The second was a childhood picture of Virat with his mother, and the third was a picture of baby Anushka with her mom. He captioned the post, “Happy mothers day to all the mothers of the world. I was born to one, accepted by one as a son and have seen one grow into a strong , nurturing, loving and protective mother to our children. We love you more and more everyday @anushkasharma (heart emojis)"

Virat's Mother's Day post trolled

The sweet, harmless photo story was still trolled by a few on the internet, who opined that Virat was always too partial towards Anushka, even more than his own mom. “Wow virat kohli mother's day mai mother ki photo daal di 2nd slide m so emotional 🥺💖,” read a sarcastic tweet. “'ViRaT KoHlI OnLy pOsTs aBoUt hIs wIfE NoT HiS MoThEr' unless it’s Mother’s Day," mocked another person.

“It’s not about pic , he just said born to one that’s all he describes his mom and heaps of praises for anushka,” wrote a Twitter user. “Some people act like if you don’t prioritize your wife on Mother’s Day, you’re a bad husband. That’s just guilt-tripping. Appreciation for your wife should happen all year. But Mother's Day, in its pure form, was never meant to be about her relationship with you, it’s about your mother’s relationship with you,” read a comment on Reddit.

“How come Kohli almost never mentions his mother or gives credit to her. Hes spoken about his brother and dad, and ofc Anushka gets all the credit for his cricketing career but never his mum. The only time ive heard him speak about his mum was with sunil chettri on the live but even then it wasnt very complementary,” said another.

Fans defend Virat Kohli

However, people also defended Virat. “Mummy ki photo pehle nhi daali usme bhi problem anushka ka photo nhi daalta phir bhi problem. Problem hi problem hai logo ko (Didn't post Mom's photo earlier — there was a problem with that too. Didn't post Anushka's photo either — still a problem. People just have a problem with everything),” wrote a person.

“For goodness sake reading these comments make me realise how pathetic we have become…sad.”

“Kohli fans are his biggest enemies imagine finding mistakes and insecurities in a mother's day post pathetic human beings.”

A fan explained, “Idk how this has become a point of controversy. It’s not like he did not post his mom’s picture at all. Do you think he’s gonna dissect into it and think to post his mom’s picture first? He must have randomly put them in order after selecting the pics. Also them being a very private couple I can understand why he wouldn’t share newer pictures. Stop blaming Anushka for everything, including the picture order of Virat’s post. That lady has gone through a lot for his every lost innings.”

Someone properly summed it up, “Guys, get a life! How do you have so much time on your hands?”

Virat Kohli's ‘like’ controversy

Virat, one of India's biggest celebrities, is often trolled for a variety of reasons. A couple weeks ago, he liked a picture of actor Avneet Kaur by mistake, which made the internet go wild. People made memes, cracked jokes, trolled him and Anushka and the cricketer had to release a clarification.

"I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding," read his Instagram Story.