Fans scream as Salman Khan and Anant Ambani visit Jamnagar mall together, Radhika Merchant joins them on stage. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Dec 29, 2024 12:56 PM IST

In a video, Salman Khan walked inside a Jamnagar mall with Anant Ambani. The duo shared a conversation as Anant kept his hand on the actor's shoulder.

Actor Salman Khan, along with his close friends and family members, recently travelled to Jamnagar to attend a grand celebration of his 59th birthday. It was hosted by the Ambanis. Now, several pictures and videos of Salman with the Ambani family have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Salman Khan cuts four-tier cake with niece Ayat at Jamnagar birthday bash; Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani sing for him. Watch)

Salman Khan, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen in Jamnagar.
Salman Khan, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen in Jamnagar.

Salman, Anant visit Jamnagar mall

In a video, Salman is seen with businessman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, walking inside a Jamnagar mall. The duo share a conversation as Anant keeps his hand on the actor's shoulder. For the outing, Salman wore a black T-shirt under a checked shirt and pants. Anant opted for a printed shirt and trousers.

As they walked around, the people inside the mall were heard screaming and trying to click pictures. Salman smiled and waved at the crowd gathered around to see them. Anant was also seen smiling as the duo stood on an escalator.

Anant's wife Radhika joins him, Salman in Jamnagar

In another clip, Salman and Anant were seen arriving on stage with the latter's wife, Radhika Merchant. Anant bowed his head while Radhika folded her hands at the audience. Salman waved at the people gathered around the stage. Radhika was seen in an ethnic outfit.

In another clip, Salman told the crowd, "Aap log itne lucky ho ki aap Jamnagar mein rehte ho. Main yaha aaata jata rejhta hoon but aap yahi pe base ho. Itno khoobsurat jagah hai yeh. It's like heaven, like heaven kya heaven hi hai (You are so lucky to stay in Jamnagar. I visit this place but you reside here. Such a beautiful place. It's heaven)... I'm jealous of you guys, envious of you guys."

About Salman's birthday

Salman's birthday celebration was attended by his mother, Salma Khan, Helen, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and his wife, Genelia D'Souza, as well as other members of the Khan family. Several pictures and videos from the bash surfaced online, showing Salman cutting a huge cake with his niece Ayat. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also spotted cheering for the actor.

More about Salman's new film

Salman will headline AR Murugadoss' upcoming film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for release on Eid 2025. A teaser from the film released on Saturday. Sharing a post on Instagram, he wrote, “Thank u all for your birthday wishes.. much appreciated. Hope you like the teaser of Sikandar.... #SikandarTeaser."

