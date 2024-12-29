Salman Khan cuts four-tier cake with niece Ayat at Jamnagar birthday bash; Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani sing for him. Watch

Actor Salman Khan, his family members and close friends celebrated his grand birthday party in Jamnagar, Gujarat, hosted by the Ambanis. Taking to Instagram, Salman's brother-in-law and actor Atul Agnihotri shared a video from the bash. Several pictures and videos from the party also emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Inside Salman Khan's Jamnagar birthday bash with family, friends, fireworks, and Anant Ambani) Salman Khan was seen with his niece Ayat, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani in Jamnagar.

Salman Khan cuts a huge cake with niece Ayat

Atul's video showed Salman cutting a four-tier cake with his niece Ayat in his arms. He smiled as he cut the huge cake twice. His family members and friends clapped and sang the birthday song. He was seen in a black shirt and denims. Ayat was seen in a golden and black outfit. The huge cake was kept on a table decorated with flowers. Salman shares his birthday with Ayat.

Salma Khan, Helen, Mukesh and Nita Ambani sing for him

Among the attendees were his mother, Salma Khan, stepmom Helen, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and his wife, Genelia D'Souza. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also spotted clapping and singing for Salman. As he cut the cake, fireworks were seen in the background. Atul captioned the post, "Celebrating @beingsalmankhan and #ayatsharma’s birthday."

About Salman's Gujarat party

Earlier, Deanne Pandey posted pictures from the venue on Instagram. One photo featured a large sign that read, “Love (red emoji) you, Bhaijaan.” Deanne also posted a photo in which she held a picture frame of Salman and his siblings. Sohail Khan shared a photo on Instagram posing with his nephew Arhaan Khan and son Nirvan Khan.

On his 59th birthday, Salman received several social media wishes. Ajay Devgn shared a playful picture with Salman, captioning it, "Best birthday wishes from Singham to Chulbul," referring to their iconic roles in Singham and Dabangg. Shilpa Shetty also wished Salman a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday, Rockstar! I wish you happiness, success, and great health always. Loads of love."

About Salman's new film

Salman will headline AR Murugadoss' upcoming film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for release on Eid 2025. A teaser from the film released on Saturday. Sharing a post on Instagram, he wrote, “Thank u all for your birthday wishes.. much appreciated. Hope you like the teaser of Sikandar.... #SikandarTeaser."