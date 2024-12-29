Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Salman Khan cuts four-tier cake with niece Ayat at Jamnagar birthday bash; Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani sing for him. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Dec 29, 2024 07:35 AM IST

Salman Khan celebrated his special day with his close ones. The party was hosted by the Ambanis at Vantara. Watch video. 

Actor Salman Khan, his family members and close friends celebrated his grand birthday party in Jamnagar, Gujarat, hosted by the Ambanis. Taking to Instagram, Salman's brother-in-law and actor Atul Agnihotri shared a video from the bash. Several pictures and videos from the party also emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Inside Salman Khan's Jamnagar birthday bash with family, friends, fireworks, and Anant Ambani)

Salman Khan was seen with his niece Ayat, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani in Jamnagar.
Salman Khan was seen with his niece Ayat, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani in Jamnagar.

Salman Khan cuts a huge cake with niece Ayat

Atul's video showed Salman cutting a four-tier cake with his niece Ayat in his arms. He smiled as he cut the huge cake twice. His family members and friends clapped and sang the birthday song. He was seen in a black shirt and denims. Ayat was seen in a golden and black outfit. The huge cake was kept on a table decorated with flowers. Salman shares his birthday with Ayat.

Salma Khan, Helen, Mukesh and Nita Ambani sing for him

Among the attendees were his mother, Salma Khan, stepmom Helen, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and his wife, Genelia D'Souza. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also spotted clapping and singing for Salman. As he cut the cake, fireworks were seen in the background. Atul captioned the post, "Celebrating @beingsalmankhan and #ayatsharma’s birthday."

About Salman's Gujarat party

Earlier, Deanne Pandey posted pictures from the venue on Instagram. One photo featured a large sign that read, “Love (red emoji) you, Bhaijaan.” Deanne also posted a photo in which she held a picture frame of Salman and his siblings. Sohail Khan shared a photo on Instagram posing with his nephew Arhaan Khan and son Nirvan Khan.

On his 59th birthday, Salman received several social media wishes. Ajay Devgn shared a playful picture with Salman, captioning it, "Best birthday wishes from Singham to Chulbul," referring to their iconic roles in Singham and Dabangg. Shilpa Shetty also wished Salman a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday, Rockstar! I wish you happiness, success, and great health always. Loads of love."

About Salman's new film

Salman will headline AR Murugadoss' upcoming film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for release on Eid 2025. A teaser from the film released on Saturday. Sharing a post on Instagram, he wrote, “Thank u all for your birthday wishes.. much appreciated. Hope you like the teaser of Sikandar.... #SikandarTeaser."

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On