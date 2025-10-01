'Would say same to my son': Farah Khan clarifies her ‘zyada udo mat’ remark to Dilip during pic with Munawar, Ashish

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s bond with her cook Dilip in their cooking vlogs has always been admired by audiences. However, a recent incident stirred mixed reactions when Farah was seen asking Dilip not to stand between her, Ashish Chanchlani, and Munawar Faruqui while posing for the paparazzi. While some fans brushed it off as light-hearted banter, others criticised her behaviour as rude. The filmmaker has now finally reacted to the matter. Farah Khan playfully shuts Dilip down from posing between Munawar Faruqui and Ashish Chanchlani.

Farah Khan clarifies her comment

Farah recently launched a new show on her YouTube channel titled Aunty Kisko Bola?, where women showcase their talents. The judges, alongside Farah, keep changing each episode. For a recent shoot, she was joined by Munawar Faruqui and Ashish Chanchlani. After the shoot, the trio posed for the paparazzi. As Dilip entered the frame, the photographers were heard saying, “The real star has come.” Dilip then tried to squeeze into the frame with them. At that moment, Farah was heard saying, “Beechmein nahi… zyada udo mat(Don’t come in the middle… don’t fly too high)."

Farah Khan responds after people find her playful comment to Dilip 'rude'.

An Instagram page later shared the clip with the caption: “Reel vs Reality, Farah tells Dilip ‘Beechmein nahi… zyada udo mat.’” Social media users were divided in the comments section. Reacting to the criticism, Farah said, “It’s important that one doesn’t get too cocky. I would say the same to my son. The guest is always the most important.”

About Farah Khan and Dilip's bond

Farah began her cooking vlogs in 2024 with Dilip. In the series, she visits different celebrities’ homes, cooks a dish with them in their kitchens, and engages in fun conversations. Over time, the vlogs became popular because of Farah and Dilip’s humorous banter, which turned Dilip into a social media star.

Since then, Dilip has featured in several advertisements with Farah. He appeared in a Myntra commercial with Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani, and in a Flipkart campaign starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and others. Recently, both Farah and Dilip were seen on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga during Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s wedding episode. There, Dilip enjoyed star treatment as he even got his own vanity van.

Farah has also taken Dilip on international trips as part of their travel vlogs. The duo visited the Maldives, where they explored the scenic destination and even learnt to cook a local traditional dish. Fans have often praised Farah for treating Dilip like a family member.