Farhan Akhtar to produce Siddhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra, Netflix shares Pooja Bhatt starrer Bombay Begums' trailer
- Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment will produce Siddhant Chatuvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra. Netflix on Monday shared the trailer of Pooja Bhatt starrer, Bombay Begums.
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.
Yudhra teaser: Farhan Akhtar announced next film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan
Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced a new film that his company, Excel Entertainment will produce. Called Yudhra, it will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan.
Read more here
Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash are queens and victims of a relentless world. Watch
Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming web series, Bombay Begums. The show is about five women's journey as they long for respect, love, money and power.
Read more here
Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia celebrate Valentine's Day together, she says 'trophy to mere he paas hai'
Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head over heels in love with each other. See their pictures together on Valentine's Day.
Read more here
Priyanka Chopra gets hundreds of roses from Nick Jonas, he says they are 'just a few': 'I love you to the moon and back'
Nick Jonas made Valentine's Day extra special for his wife, Priyanka Chopra. He sent her hundreds of red roses where she is currently staying in London.
Read more here
Kareena Kapoor-Saif, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain attend Randhir Kapoor' birthday dinner. See pics
The Kapoor family all came together to cheer up Randhir Kapoor on his 74th birthday on Sunday. The veteran actor recently lost his brother, Rajiv Kapoor.
Read more here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post
- Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra took to Instagram on Monday to wish their daughter Samisha a happy first birthday. Watch their videos here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy gets new title, release date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Actor poses as 'bride-to-be', shares mehendi pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher: I’m one of the pioneers in breaking this myth of typecasting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurmeet Choudhary: Being active on social media does help you get more work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut visits Satpura Tiger Reserve, talks of spotting a big male tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares emotional post, see here
- Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback picture with a tender note, eight months after his death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan announces next production Yudhra starring Siddhant and Malavika, watch
- Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced a new film that his company, Excel Entertainment will produce. Called Yudhra, it will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tisca Chopra: Direction was not about branching out, it comes from passion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithila Palkar: I was just very greedy to be an actor, medium didn’t matter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Malaika-Arjun's romantic Valentine's date night. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena-Saif, Alia-Ranbir, Tara-Aadar attend Randhir Kapoor' birthday dinner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka gets sent a sea of roses by Nick Jonas, he says they are 'just a few'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya celebrates Valentine's with Aaradhya, fans are in awe of their beauty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns one: 10 times she melted hearts
- On Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha's first birthday, here are ten adorable pictures and videos of the little one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox