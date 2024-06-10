Farida Jalal on losing touch with Shah Rukh Khan: If his secretary is not kind to you then what do you do?

Actor Farida Jalal formed a very special bond with Shah Rukh Khan after working with him on films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But she lost touch with him over the years. Now, the veteran actor reveals she has tried to reconnect with him, but is unable to get through the secretaries. Farida Jalal worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The actor, who recently featured in web series Heeramandi, looked back at her bond with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan in an interview with India Today.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

A bond to cherish

Farida has not just worked with Shah Rukh, but Salman too, in multiple films. Now, she said that they have changed phone numbers which has made it tough for her to connect with them.

“No, I am not in touch. How do I get to him, tell me? (even) Salman, how do I get to them? You know, they have changed their mobiles or whatever. The number I have of Shah Rukh… I had a shoulder surgery done and he has done many. So, those days I went to his doctor also. He called (me) out of the blue, so sweet na?”

Without disclosing the time frame, she revealed that Shah Rukh comforted her after her shoulder surgery. She said that Shah Rukh asked her not to get impatient after the surgery, and gave a heads up that it is going to take a long time for the movement to resume back to normalcy. That’s because she was worried that she was not able to lift her arm up.

Opening up about her attempt to reconnect with them, she said, “But now, when I try calling him on that number, because I loved his success, his films, I want to tell him, ‘Bachcha, very good, I am very happy for you,’ but there is nobody on that line. If his secretary is not kind to you then what do you do? I have to go through somebody as I don’t have his number. So, Shah Rukh should think about this. When people want to talk to you, what do they do? People like me. Salman also, I used to have his number we used to talk to each other so often, now he must have changed his number, what do I do?”

More about Farida

The 75-year-old has done iconic roles in her career, creating a heartwarming place through her roles in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

She was most recently seen in Heeramandi, which was created by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.