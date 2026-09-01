‘Felt like winning a war’: Manasi Parekh gets emotional as she returns to Mumbai amid Nepal-Tibet flash floods

Video from her arrival in Mumbai has since surfaced online, capturing an emotional reunion between Manasi and her husband, Parthiv, and their daughter. The family could be seen in tears as they hugged and held on to each other after finally being reunited following the terrifying ordeal.

Manasi was on Sadhguru's Isha Foundation's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra when the disaster unfolded on August 26. A sudden glacial collapse sent a huge surge of water, ice and debris through the Himalayan valleys, leaving a trail of destruction behind. Manasi and the other pilgrims were only a few hours away from the immigration building in Gyirong when the flash flood struck.

Manasi Parekh is back in Mumbai after surviving a terrifying ordeal during her Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The actor was stranded near the Nepal-China border after flash floods and landslides hit the region. She finally returned home on Sunday, where she was met by her husband, singer Parthiv Gohil, and their daughter Nirvi.

As she looked back on the past few days, Manasi thanked everyone who had reached out to her and prayed for her safety. She said making it out of China and reaching Nepal felt like a battle in itself. She wrote on Instagram, "Thank you so much for all the love, messages, calls and prayers. The last 3-4 days have been overwhelming and getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like winning a war".

What she said Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, Manasi called the experience her "second lease on life". She said the group had no idea just how dangerous the situation would become and were simply not prepared for something of this magnitude. "I can never forget this experience. As expected, we were completely unprepared. Anything could have happened. A structure we counted on as a big, sturdy building was literally gone in moments".

The incident became even more frightening as how narrowly they had escaped being at the site when the disaster struck. Manasi revealed that the group was supposed to visit the same building for immigration just a day later. “We were slated to go to that building on Thursday for the immigration; we easily could have been inside. Hum wahan to jaane wale thhe, ab woh building hi nahi raha. Hum 24 ghanto se bach gaye... it could have been us. Poora ka poora gaon khatam,” she added.