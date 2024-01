Fighter advance booking collection: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer expected to make 84 lakh on opening day

Director Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, will be released ahead of Republic Day. The film, which will hit screens on January 25, is expected to make a business of ₹84 lakh gross in its advance collections, according to Sacnilk.com. (Also Read: Siddharth Anand responds after Hania Aamir, other Pakistani celebs slam Fighter trailer for 'spreading hate') Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor play IAF officers in Fighter

The advance numbers

The website claims the film is expected to do good business on its opening day. The data stands at ₹84.84 lakh gross on its opening day, with 22,627 tickets sold across the country in 3763 shows, claims the website. The website also provided a tentative breakdown for the tickets. The film is expected to have grossed ₹26,01,895 in Hindi 2D and ₹47,02,898.32 in 3D. Fighter is expected to have made ₹9,47,423.34 in IMAX 3D ticket sales and ₹2,31,980 in 4DX 3D sales.

About Fighter

This is Siddharth’s third film with Hrithik after the 2014 film Bang Bang and the 2019 film War. Apart from the lead trio, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others. The film seems to chart the story of IAF officers and their missions.

Recently, the film’s trailer drew flak from a few Pakistani celebs for ‘spreading hate.’ Pakistani actor Hania Amir wrote on her Instagram stories, “So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium. Distasteful; let art breathe.”

Siddharth reacted with a thinking face emoji to a tweet about her post, which also claimed that she worked in a film that was anti-India.

