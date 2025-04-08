Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa's singular wedding picture surfaces online, fans wish couple on new journey

Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa gets married

Dhairya has tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. A glimpse of the actor's special day has surfaced on social media. In the photograph, he is seen smiling for the camera along with his bride.

Dhairya's bride stunned in a classic red lehenga with delicate motif designs on their special day. She completed her traditional look with a simple yet elegant red veil and a minimalist golden necklace. The actor complemented his bride perfectly, looking elegant in a white sherwani kurta. His turban, adorned with white polka dots, matched his wife's lehenga.

It is not clear when he got married. The identity and details about Dhairya's wife remain under wraps for now. Dhairya has not shared any photos from the wedding on his social media.

Ever since the wedding picture surfaced on social media, fans have been posting congratulatory messages in the comment section. |Congratulations," one wrote, with another sharing, “They make a great couple”.

More about Dhairya Karwa

Dhairya Karwa’s acting career began with Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)m which was followed by ‘83 (2021), both of which included an ensemble cast . He followed it up with his role in Gehraiyaan. Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama and also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film was described by Shakun as a "mirror into modern adult relationships”.

“I am striving to now play a lead. It is the kind of responsibility that I am looking for in my career. Ensembles helped me gain confidence to shoulder films in future. It is credit to those films, they have been my learning ground and acting school and I am prepared now. I have experience and I know I am good. I just have to keep building on this," he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

He also seen in Made in Heaven. He was most recently seen in OTT show Gyaarah Gyaarah alongside Raghav Juyal and Kritika Kamra. When it comes to his personal life, he has kept it private.