Amitabh Bachchan would pick always-late Govinda in own car for BMCM shoot: ‘That’s why Bachchan ji is still working’

Bollywood actor Vijay Patkar, known for his roles in films like Simmba, Singham, Golmaal, Dhamaal and more, recently shared how Govinda once made Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth wait for days for a shot during the filming of Hum. In an interview with Filmymantra Media, the actor recalled how Amitabh used to pick Govinda up from his house for the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan calls Rajinikanth 'same simple, down-to-earth dynamic star', posts unseen pic from Vettaiyan sets) Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda with David Dhawan in 1998. (HT Archives)

When Govinda made Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth wait

Vijay recalled another actor, Deepak Shirke, telling him about how Govinda made Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth wait for days for a single shot, and added, “During Hum, Mukul Anand wanted a sunrise shot, and at that time there was no VFX. If you needed to shoot a sunrise scene, it had to be done at sunrise. But the shot couldn’t be taken for three days because Govinda wasn’t coming to set. Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and other actors were waiting for him. On the fourth day, he came to the set and the shot was finally taken. But both the stars had no complaints.”

When Amitabh Bachchan used to pick Govinda from his house for shoot

He also recalled how Amitabh used to come to Govinda’s bungalow to pick him up for the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot, and said, “He used to go in his car and honk for him to come along to the shoot. He would bring him to set in his car. That’s why Bachchan ji is still working. If you want to throw tantrums, first reach that level. A producer pays you to work, not for your tantrums.”

Vijay further admitted that “producers lost money because of Govinda.” However, he praised Govinda’s acting skills and stated that his habit of arriving late to sets was one of the reasons his career eventually declined.

Hum is a 1991 action-crime film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan. Directed by Mukul S. Anand, the film’s plot was inspired by the American movie Target. Govinda has been away from films for a while now. His last theatrical release was Rangeela Raja in 2019. The film was panned by critics and audiences alike and failed miserably at the box office. He has since stayed away from the big screen.

About Vijay Patkar

Vijay made his Bollywood debut in the film Tezaab, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. He went on to feature in several hit and blockbuster films and is now best known for his comic roles in movies like Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal 3, Tees Maar Khan, Daddy Cool, All the Best: Fun Begins, Simmba and Singham, among others.