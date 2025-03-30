Menu Explore
Guddu Dhanoa, who gave Diljit Dosanjh a break in films, refuses to talk about him: ‘Let’s talk about real, nice people’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Mar 30, 2025 12:06 PM IST

Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, known for Deewana, discussed how people in the industry change after getting fame.

Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, known for films such as Deewana, Salaakhen, and more, gave Diljit Dosanjh his first break in the film The Lion of Punjab. However, during a recent interview with Friday Talkies, the filmmaker refused to talk about the actor-singer. (Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh opens up about tensions in his life, what all he faces every day: ‘Main bata bhi nahi sakta aapko’)

Filmmaker Guddu Dhanao refuses to talk about Diljit Dosanjh.
Filmmaker Guddu Dhanao refuses to talk about Diljit Dosanjh.

Guddu Dhanao refuses to talk about Diljit Dosanjh

When asked about Diljit, Guddu said, “Let’s talk about positive people, real people, nice people, good people.” He further took potshots at those who change after gaining fame in the industry and revealed how singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who once touched his feet, now does not take his calls.

He said, "I don’t understand why people change. I have met so many different kinds of people throughout my life. I still remember when we were shooting Bichhoo, I saw a 14-15-year-old Sunidhi singing Ek Vari Tak Le, and I was stunned that she sang that song for the movie. She touched my feet, and I hugged her, but people forget all this later on. I even called her a few days ago, but she neither answered nor replied."

However, the filmmaker stated that not everyone in the industry is the same, citing Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, and Sunny Deol as examples of positive and warm people.

About The Lion of Punjab

The film marked Diljit Dosanjh's debut as a lead actor in mainstream Punjabi cinema and Guddu Dhanoa's Punjabi film debut as a director. It was a remake of the 2003 Tamil movie Dhool and also starred Jividha Sharma, Pooja Tandon, and Gurpreet Ghuggi in key roles. Though the film flopped at the box office, its soundtrack Lak 28 Kudi Da became a massive success.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Guddu Dhanoa, who gave Diljit Dosanjh a break in films, refuses to talk about him: ‘Let’s talk about real, nice people’
Follow Us On