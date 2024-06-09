Happy birthday Ameesha Patel: Gadar to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, her 5 movies you cannot miss

From intense dramas to light-hearted comedies, Ameesha has showcased her acting prowess across genres. Join us in celebrating her career by looking back at some of her unforgettable roles.

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Ameesha entered the film industry in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film follows the love story of Sonia and Rohit as they come from different worlds. The story takes another twist when Rohit is mysteriously killed, forcing Sonia to move to New Zealand, where she meets Rohit's lookalike, Raj. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film turned out to be a big hit at the box office, making both the stars overnight sensations.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Released in 2001, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha tells the story of Tara Singh who gets married to a Pakistani girl named Sakina. The story is set in the background of partition, with the plot turning more interesting when Sakina's father forces her to stay in Pakistan and separates her from her family. Directed by Anil Sharma, the romance-action genre movie was a big hit at the box office and has been re-released in theatres. Her character was widely appreciated. The sequel Gadar 2, also starring Sunny Deol, was also a big hit.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The 2007 horror comedy is a story of an NRI and his wife who decide to come back to their ancestral home, which is believed to be haunted. Following some occurrences, they call a psychiatrist to help solve the mystery. In the film, she was seen in the role of a simple girl Radha, whose family think is possessed. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal and Shiney Ahuja. It was a big hit at the box office.

Humraaz

With Akshaye Khanna in the negative role, the 2002 film is infused with love, action, romance and revenge. The Abbas–Mustan directorial also features Bobby Deol in the role of a rich businessman and Ameesha's husband in the film. The film was a huge success at the box office and won hearts for its racy narrative with twists and turns.

Race 2

The 2013 film, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, features Ameesha in the role of 'not-so-smart' assistant to Anil Kapoor's character. She adds a comic touch to the movie that came with a lot of twists and turns. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Race 2 amassed positive response at the box office.

Which is your favourite Ameesha movie of all time?