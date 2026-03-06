Harshdeep Kaur shares inside pics of Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding; poses with Shah Rukh, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan

The pictures captured several candid moments from the ceremony, including Harshdeep posing with legendary singer Asha Bhosle and musicians Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan.

Playback singer Harshdeep Kaur offered fans a glimpse inside the star-studded celebrations by sharing a series of photos from Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s wedding on social media, which included names like Shah Rukh Khan , Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

Some of the images also featured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan interacting with guests during the festivities. Sharing the moments online, Harshdeep captioned the post, “Musical Maahaul at #ArjunWedsSaaniya,” describing the vibrant musical atmosphere at the wedding.

Music played a key role during the celebrations. Harshdeep Kaur performed live during the bride’s entry, creating a memorable and emotional moment for the couple and their families. Meanwhile, Shankar Mahadevan performed the traditional Mangalashtak, a set of sacred verses typically recited during Maharashtrian wedding ceremonies.

Who all attended the wedding? The grand wedding ceremony took place in Mumbai and brought together prominent personalities from the worlds of cricket, cinema, music and business. The celebrations were attended by several well-known faces from the entertainment industry, adding to the evening's glamour.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen along with his wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan. Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were also spotted at the wedding, while Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended together. Aamir Khan was also seen at the grand event.

Several cricketing legends were also part of the celebrations, blessing the couple. Former India captain MS Dhoni attended the event with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. Other well-known cricketers, including Rahul Dravid, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Anil Kumble, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan and Suresh Raina, were also seen at the wedding festivities.

About Arjun and Saaniya's wedding Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s wedding in Mumbai blended grandeur with meaningful cultural details. Held at The St. Regis Mumbai on March 5, the ceremony followed traditional Maharashtrian rituals and was designed around a theme titled “SaaJ,” inspired by a blend of the couple’s names.

One of the highlights was a striking 270-degree circular mandap, which allowed guests to witness the rituals from multiple angles. The décor focused on subtle elegance, featuring baby’s breath flowers, soft pastel tones and gold accents that created a dreamy ambience.

The celebrations also included live musical performances and traditional elements such as the recitation of Mangalashtak, while guests were later served a classic Maharashtrian pangat-style meal, making the wedding a blend of heritage, music and modern luxury.