Hatchet buried? Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar spotted after work meeting, fans ask for 'announcement'

Actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar might be working on a project together. While nothing about their collaboration has been announced yet, on Sunday the actor and the filmmaker were seen leaving the same building at the same time. The two had a fallout a couple years ago, leading to the actor's exit from Dostana 2. Also read: Rani Mukerji and Bhumi Pednekar hug each other at Mumbai event; Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor pose for paparazzi Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan met in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Some visuals of Kartik and Karan Johar leaving the premises have surfaced. It was shared by the paparazzi, and read, “KJo and Kartik bury the hatchet Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar clicked after a professional meeting in Juhu.” For the alleged meeting, Kartik kept it simple in a grey t-shirt with jeans. He also sported a cap and sunglasses.

Karan, on the other hand, looked relaxed in a printed white kurta. He paired it with loose black pants and glasses. Reacting to their pictures and videos, social media users started debating on their appearance.

One of them wrote, “When is the big announcement?” “Dostana 2?” asked another one. Someone else also said, “@karanjohar Please cast @kartikaaryan and @saraalikhan95 together. We're dying to see them together and only you can make this happen Bring the magical couple together with your magic as we all know #sartik things started from you.”

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had announced Dostana 2 in 2019. The filming of the project, like many others, was paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the production house was yet to resume filming, reports about Kartik and Karan's alleged fallout started doing rounds. Rumours of Kartik’s ‘unprofessional’ behaviour upsetting Karan also surfaced at the same time.

However, the two have been cordial when meeting each other at events. When asked about differences with the industry people could cost him work, last year Kartik had told Indian Express, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).” He was also asked about the rumours about a few industry insiders creating a lobby against him. He replied, “What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’ (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours."

Kartik will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Karan has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

