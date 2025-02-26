Hina Khan gives an update about her cancer treatment: ‘My chemos and surgeries are over’

Back in 2024, Hina Khan came forward to share that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Throughout her treatment, she has been journaling her experiences, offering a glimpse into her fight against the disease. Now, in a heartening update, the actor has revealed that she has completed her chemotherapy sessions. Also read: Hina Khan's boyfriend shaved his head during her cancer treatment, massaged her legs in hospital, sent home-cooked food In the video, Hina is also seen joining him and showing some dance moves.(Instagram)

Hina Khan gives an update

After attending the Big Impact Awards, Hina spoke to a photographer about her health. The video of the same was posted on the Instagram account of Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani.

She said, “Not last chemo. My chemos are over, my surgery is also over, I am on other treatment right now. I am taking my immunotherapies, and everything is going good."

While walking Hina spotted a DJ and influencer Kristen Hanby and she asked him, "Why are you dancing because I won an award?" Following, which she joined in and danced with him.

The video is generating happy responses from her fans who are relieved to know about the latest health update.

The video has sparked an outpouring of joy and relief from Hina’s fans, who are thrilled to receive the latest update on her health. “Wounder full,” one wrote, with another writing, “Very happy for her”.

Hina’s cancer diagnosis

In June 2024, Hina shared that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. In her Instagram post, she stated, “Hello everyone, I want to address the recent rumours and share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.”

She further said, “I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger. I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time.” Since then, the actor has been documenting her treatment through posts and videos on social media.

Hina has featured in popular Hindi TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2018-2019) and Naagin 5 (2020). Hina was also seen in the Gippy Grewal starrer Punjabi comedy film Shinda Shinda No Papa. She was most recently seen in OTT show Griha Laxmi.