Karan Johar announces Andy Long's association with Liger.
Hollywood's stunt choreographer Andy Long joins Liger team, Ananya Panday rejoices

  • Karan Johar and Ananya Panday are all excited as Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long joins the team of their upcoming film Liger which features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:14 AM IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has collaborated with Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long for his upcoming film, Liger, which features Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, among others. The film is being directed by Puri Jagannath. Andy had worked on films like Robin Hood, Police Story: Lockdown, Herzlos, Dragon Blade, Unsere Zeit ist Jetzt, Luna and Commando 3.

Karan posted a picture from the sets and wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Thrilled to have the famous Hollywood stunt Chorographer #Andylonq & team, who ave previously Chorographed the powerful moves for Jackie Chan and many other films, Onboard for #LIGER! Some action packed moves are on the way!! Qthedeverakonda @ananyapanday #purijagannadh @charmmekaur @apoorval972 @ronitboseroy @meramyakrishnan @iamvishnureddy @dharmamovies @puriconnects."

Ananya re-shared the post and wrote, "Hurray Fighting!" on her Instagram Stories.

Telugu star Vijay is set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger. Photos of the actors performing a scene had gone viral before the pandemic stalled the shoot last year. Earlier, Karan had announced that Liger will be releasing on September 9. Sharing a poster for the film, Karan wrote on social media, "All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed."

Earlier, revealing the title title of the film in January, Karan had written: "Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. See you at the big screens! #Liger #SaalaCrossbreed." The poster showed Vijay in boxing gear, with his red gloves in focus.

Also read: Sushmita’s daughter Alisah reads moving essay on adoption, watch throwback video

Ananya was most recently seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishan Khatter which landed online. It was directed by Maqbool Khan.

