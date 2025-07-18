Housefull 5 OTT release: Akshay Kumar's mystery-comedy streams with a twist; know where to watch

Housefull 5 OTT release: Tarun Mansukhani’s Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Soundarya Sharma-starrer Housefull 5 was released on Amazon Prime Video on 18 July. The film was released in theatres on 6 June as Housefull 5 A and B, and both versions are now streaming online with a catch. Housefull 5 OTT release: Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan in a still from the film.

Housefull 5 A and B on Prime Video with a catch

When the film was released in theatres, the filmmakers had decided to release two different versions of the murder mystery comedy with two different killers and two different endings. Depending on the theatre it was watched at, the killers changed. Now, both versions of the film are available to stream on Prime Video, but with a catch. Housefull 5 is available for rent at ₹349, but those curious to know how the story ends in a different version will have to shell out the same amount. It’ll cost ₹698 for anyone curious to know how both versions end. It is unknown when the film will be available for free.

About Housefull 5

The OTT platform’s synopsis of Housefull 5 reads: “When three young impostors masquerade as the long-lost heir to a billionaire's empire, they unwittingly tumble into a deadly game of cat and mouse as they become the prime targets in a string of grisly murders.” Akshay, Abhishek and Riteish play the imposters called Jolly in the film, while Nargis, Jacqueline and Soundarya play their partners Kaanchi, Sasikala and Lucy.

The film, set on a cruise ship, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever in key roles. According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5 collected ₹288.58 crore worldwide during its run and ₹183.3 crore net in India. Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan produced the film under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.