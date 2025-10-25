Hrithik Roshan enjoys time off with girlfriend Saba Azad, shares sun-kissed selfie from their holiday

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have set off on a getaway, and it’s all about love and leisure. The actor treated fans to a glimpse of his holiday mood by sharing a photo of himself with Saba and filmmaker Danish Renzu. The trio looked relaxed and radiant, basking in the sunshine and exuding happy vacay vibes. Earlier this month, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrated four years together with a heartfelt Instagram post.(Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan enjoys holidays with Saba

On Saturday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a picture from his holiday, while giving a shoutout to Danish’s recent project Songs of Paradise, which features Saba.

“Happy holidays!! Catching the sun with these two supremely talented humans!! If you haven't seen "Songs of Paradise" yet do yourselves a favor and go watch it now!! @danishrenzu @sabazad,” Hrithik wrote with the picture.

Hrithik shared a sunny selfie in which the trio appears to be enjoying a relaxed holiday moment outdoors. Hrithik is seen in the middle. He is sporting a black T-shirt and aviator sunglasses, and smiling directly at the camera. Saba is positioned to his right, leaning in and beaming, while Danish on the left is also smiling and wearing sunglasses and a dark, striped polo shirt. They are standing on a lush green lawn.

Reacting to the happy picture, Saba took to the comment section, and proudly exclaimed, “The best bois (two black heart emojis).”

“Happy holidays,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “Hrithik and Saba, you are so amazing! Have a wonderful and sunny holiday.”

“Ageing in Reverse Gear,” one posted, with one mentioning, “Your smile is my world’s favorite beauty.”

Hrithik’s recent projects

Hrithik was last seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, which was released in theatres during the Independence Day window. The action thriller opened to mostly mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.

Earlier this month, the actor penned a note about the film, seemingly addressing the underwhelming response to the big-budget action film. "Everything seemed so perfect. Like it's meant to be. A sure shot. No worries , just needed to do my job right. Which Ofcourse I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out.."This is too easy ... I know this too well,” Hrithik wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, HHrithik recently announced his debut as a producer in the OTT space. He is teaming with Prime Video for a thriller series set in Mumbai, titled Storm. It will be a collaboration with Hrithik Roshan and his banner HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions.