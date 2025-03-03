Hrithik Roshan gets his revenge on Farhan Akhtar after 14 years, fans say ‘Bwoyss behave’

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara reunion

The actors have collaborated for a campaign for Yas Island, titled, Zindagi Ko Yas Bol. The first video of the campaign was released on Monday, and it seems to be a page from their hit 2011 film.

The campaign starts with the trailer, which marks the beginning of a five-episode series which will show Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay across Yas Island’s experiences. Staying true to the film’s core theme, each character will challenge the others.

In the clip, as the three get in the car to drive off to their destination, Farhan responds to a phone call when Hrithik takes the phone from him and throws it away. It was a spin to the famous scene from the film which showed Farhan’s character of Imran throwing away Arjun’s (essayed by Hrithik) phone after he takes a work call during their holiday.

Fans react

Fans are loving the reunion, with many taking to social media to express their joy and nostalgia. The reunion has also sparked renewed calls for a sequel.

“Haha Hrithik waited 14 years for his revenge,” wrote one user, with another sharing, “It’s literally like a scene from the movie. Everyone looks and sounds the same omg”.

One comment read, “Hats off to the marketing team for going above and beyond in showcasing our beautiful Abu Dhabi and Yas Island to the world”. ️

Another Instagram user shared, Our bwoys are back! And how!!!! Diamond biscuits them all”, with one adding,” Happiest gift for viewers”.

“A reunion we didn’t expected,” wrote one excited user, with another mentioning. “Hrithik waiting like14 years for revenge”.

“Znmd 2 ... Is must,” one fan stated. Another comment read, “The OG three musketeers”.

“Ohh myyyy BUOYSSSS,” a fan shared, with another adding, “Bwoyssss behaveee”.

Some comments read “Bwoyss reunion”, “Bwoyssss are backkkkkk”, “Wonder what the bwoysss are up to next”, and “My bwoys please come together one more time for ZMND2. Please”".

“Pink fone’s back,” one internet user shared.

More about the ad

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, who co-wrote the script for the series, shared, “We are excited about this collaboration with Yas Island, and it’s amazing to see how the film still connects with people so many years later. At its heart, the film has always been about stepping out of your comfort zone and living life to the fullest and we are grateful for all the love it receives”.

According to Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, the campaign is all about celebrating the joy of friendship and adventure, just like the film did 14 years ago. As part of the campaign, more videos of the trio will be released soon.