Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar reunite for an ad; fans ask for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel

ZNMD magic revived

The trio took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of their upcoming advertisement. It seems they have collaborated for a brand campaign of Miral Destination’s YAS Island in Abu Dhabi.

Sharing a picture, they wrote, “It took time, but we finally said YAS #ZindagiKoYasBol"

In the photograph, Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay are seen striking a pose in front of a classic vintage car, bearing a striking resemblance to the car which featured in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Fans react

The post sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many fans expressing their excitement and enthusiasm. While some speculated that the reunion was likely for an advertisement, others couldn't help but hope that it might be a sign of something more - a long-awaited sequel to the film.

One user wrote, “Is the collab really coming as "ZNMD 2"?”, with another writing, “Finally it's coming back after years”. “Waiting for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2,” one wrote.

“Wow waiting eagerly for this masterpiece,” shared one, with another mentioning, “Woah. This is gonna be great. Can't wait”. “Finally it's happening,” one comment read. One shared, “Don’t gaslight us”.

About the film

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, the 2011 comedy-drama stars Hrithik, Abhay, Farhan, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. The film follows the journey of three childhood friends—Arjun, Kabir, and Imran—who reunite for a three-week road trip. As they embark on their thrilling adventures, they are compelled to face their deepest fears and, in the process, rediscover the simple joys of life. This transformative journey forms the core of the narrative. It was a hit at the box office.