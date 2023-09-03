Hrithik Roshan shows his killer abs in shirtless photo, all from Saba Azad to Sussanne Khan are bowled over by his looks

Hrithik Roshan raised the temperatures on social media on Saturday as he dropped a monochrome picture of himself posing shirtless in only track pants. “Can’t see the finish line,” he captioned the picture which highlighted his perfectly chiselled 8-pack abs. The picture was clicked in the gym and came months before the release of his aerial action film, Fighter. Also read: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad step out for dinner in Mumbai with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. Watch Saba Azad has commented on Hrithik Roshan's new post.

Reactions to Hrithik Roshan's shirtless look

The Instagram post has crossed 8.8 lakh likes and is expected to cross a million on Sunday. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, girlfriend Saba Azad, Bipasha Basu, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, Preity Zinta, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor and his Fighter co-stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover also liked the post.

Saba Azad also dropped a bicep, heart and a fire emoji in the comments section. Fighter director reacted to Hrithik's caption, “It’s on Fighter set. When you come tomorrow I’ll show it to you,” along with a fire emoji. A fan wrote, “How are you literally this fine!! You were, are, and always be my childhood crush like sirrrr you don't age!! actually swooning.” Another reacted, “Best body in Bollywood.”

Hrithik is shooting for Fighter, Siddharth Anand's next film after Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It will release around Republic Day next year.

Hrithik Roshan's fitness regime

Hrithik's fitness trainer Kris Gethin had once told Indianexpress.com about the actor's exercise and diet regime. He had said, "Hrithik is eating six meals a day and is currently consuming about 4,000 calories per day. He is eating a lot of food right now, as we are building muscles at this point in time. The majority of his meals are made up of protein. The sources of protein are poultry, fish, egg whites, protein powder, etc. and, then, there are carbohydrates which are coming from potatoes, sweet potatoes, rice, and oats. He’s eating a little bit of roti as well along with vegetables and some healthy fats like nuts, egg yolks, and some olive oil. Then, finally, he is consuming a protein shake. So, at this juncture, his diet mostly consists of six meals a day along with one protein shake.”

