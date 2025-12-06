Aamir Khan says he never expected to find love again at 60, opens up on Gauri Spratt

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has been in a relationship with Gauri Spratt for over two years now. Appearing at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025, the actor spoke about his love life and how he was fortunate to meet not just Gauri but also his two ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, as well. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan with girlfriend Gauri Spratt during the screening of his film Sitaare Zameen Par.(PTI)

Aamir Khan on being cordial with his ex-wives

On Saturday, Aamir took the stage at HTLS 2025, where he was in conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor – Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times.

During the conversation, Aamir talked about maintaining a cordial bond with his ex-wives and said, “It shows we are good people. Reena is an amazing person. We fell apart as husband and wife, but that doesn’t mean we fell apart as human beings. There’s a lot of love and respect for her in my heart. I grew up with her; she’s a fantastic person. When we separated, we didn’t part as human beings. It’s the same with Kiran. She is an amazing person, and we decided to part ways as husband and wife, but we are family. Reena, her parents, Kiran and her parents, and my parents, we are all actually one family.”

Aamir Khan on finding love again at 60

Aamir introduced his girlfriend, Gauri, on his 60th birthday earlier this year. When asked if he ever thought he would get into a relationship again, Aamir said, “No, I didn’t. I had reached a point where I thought I probably would never find someone who could be my partner. I wasn’t expecting it. She brings a lot of calm, steadiness. She’s a really amazing person, and I am so fortunate and lucky to have met her. I am very fortunate that while my marriages didn’t work, I am still very happy to have met Reena, Kiran and now Gauri in my life. They have contributed to me as a person in a very big way and I look up to them in many ways.”

About Aamir Khan’s personal life

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986, and they have two children, Junaid and Ira. After 16 years of marriage, they separated in 2002. Aamir later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and together they welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan in 2011. In 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation, calling it a transition from marriage to friendship, emphasising that they would continue to co-parent Azad.

In March 2025, he introduced the media to his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt and revealed that they had known each other for 25 years and had been dating for 18 months. Gauri is now working with Aamir’s production house. She also has a six-year-old son. The two have often been spotted attending events together and walking hand-in-hand at airports.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming work

The actor will next be seen in a cameo appearance in the movie Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, marks comedian Vir Das’ directorial debut and the return of Imran Khan to the big screen. The spy-comedy is scheduled to release in cinemas on 16 January 2026.