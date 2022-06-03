'If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again', says Ms Marvel co-executive producer Sana Amanat

Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ms Marvel will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from next week and the team of the web series has already mentioned a wish to work with actor Shah Rukh Khan. In a new interview, co-executive producer for the series Sana Amanat and directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi have spoken about how Shah Rukh Khan is part of the series. Sana also revealed that Shah Rukh's mentions in the web series are actually taken from the comics. Adil, who helmed Bad Boys for Life with Bilall, also said that they want to remake Bad Boys 3 with Shah Rukh. (Also Read | Ms Marvel first reactions out: Critics praise lead actor Iman Vellani, compare show to Spider-Man films)

Ms Marvel, which premieres on the platform on June 8, is the first Muslim superhero series from Marvel Studios. It is fronted by newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. Kamala is an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the MCU).

In an interview with Times of India, Sana said about Shah Rukh, "If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again! We'll go back to production, we're (definitely) going back to production! Call somebody! SRK actually is from the comics. We have some Shah Rukh Khan mentions in the comics because it was linked to Kamala's connectivity with Bollywood and we just love him. As a Pakistani kid in Jersey, I loved Bollywood actors growing up. So having that integrated into Kamala's world makes it more global and real. It's really awesome and we are very excited about it. Shah Rukh, if you want to work with us, we are down for it."

Adil also said about Shah Rukh, "We would want to make a Bad Boys 3 remake with Shah Rukh Khan." Sana added that 'this will be the perfect pitch' and Bilal called the actor 'one of the biggest stars in the world, a legend'.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also part of Ms Marvel. First appearing in the comics in 2014, Ms Marvel was created by G Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker.

Apart from Adil and Bilall, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon have directed the episodes of the series. Stand-up comic Bisha K Ali is the head writer on the project. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana and Trevor Waterson. Ms Marvel will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

