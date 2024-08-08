Imran Khan says he threw up after shooting sexual assault scene with Minissha Lamba in Kidnap: 'Was very disturbing'

Imran Khan never shies away from expressing his views on cinema and society. The actor, who made a transformation from his romantic image in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na to grey character in Kidnap recalled an incident from the film's shoot. Imran, in an interview with the YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, recalled how he felt uncomfortable shooting a sexual violence scene with Minissha Lamba in Kidnap. (Also read: Imran Khan breaks silence on his statement being misunderstood as critique for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'I would never') Imran Khan said sexual assault scene with Minissha Lamba in Kidnap was uncomfortable.

Imran Khan on shooting uncomfortable scene in Kidnap

Imran, while speaking about the scene said, “There is this part in Kidnap that I found very uncomfortable. There’s this quote-unquote romantic song, called ‘Mausam’, and the scene after that is one of sexual violence, where this character drags her back to the den, and it seems for a moment that he’s going to sexually assault her. In fact, it begins that way, and then he stops and pulls back. I don’t think that scene was necessary, and frankly, I found it very, very difficult to shoot.”

Imran Khan says he was disturbed after the scene

He also pointed out, “I spent the day shooting that sequence, and I went home that evening, and I found myself to be very, very, very disturbed. I couldn’t sleep, I threw up. I just couldn’t get it out of my head. The next morning, I went to Minissha, and she had these dark, purple bruises all over her arm from where I’d grabbed her. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, what have I done?’ So, I sat down with her and I said that I needed to talk it through with her because I was uncomfortable with how it had all played out. She was super-chill about it. She set my mind at ease… But I’ve never quite felt okay about it.”

Imran made his acting debut with Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti.