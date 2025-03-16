Imtiaz Ali reacts to Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure: ‘Laga voh dil se nahi ho rahi’

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali earned praise for his 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila. However, his last theatrical release, Love Aaj Kal 2, failed at the box office. In a recent interview with Komal Nahata for his YouTube channel Game Changers, the director reflected on the film’s underwhelming performance. Imtiaz Ali admits Love Aaj Kal 2 lacked freshness.

Imtiaz Ali says Love Aaj Kal 2 lacked freshness

Reflecting on Love Aaj Kal 2 box office failure, Imtiaz said, “I could have done 2-3 things differently. I tried to put too much into it, and that’s why it became heavy. The ease of the film was compromised. It became thick, and people didn’t understand what happened. Aisa lag raha tha voh dil se nahi ho rahi hai (It seemed like it wasn’t coming from the heart). Secondly, I feel the film lacked freshness.”

Imtiaz Ali defends Love Aaj Kal 2 casting

He further shared that Love Aaj Kal 2’s failure discouraged him from making sequels. He said, “Not because of casting, but whenever you are making a sequel, you should have a proper reason for it. I had that reason, but I wasn’t able to express it. At least, it didn’t get expressed in the publicity of the film. In a way, yes. Though I had a new story in Love Aaj Kal 2, the film didn’t work. So unless it is really necessary, I am not interested in making sequels. But never say never—Rockstar 2 may be nice.”

About Love Aaj Kal 2

The romantic comedy-drama starred Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, with Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal supporting roles. It was the sequel to the hit 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. However, the film failed to impress the audience, with many criticising the cast’s performances. Released in 2020, it earned only ₹56.9 crore worldwide and was declared a box-office flop.

While Imtiaz has not officially announced his next project, he revealed in the same conversation that he has several scripts ready and is waiting for the right time to bring them to life.