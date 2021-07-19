Inside Bhumi Pednekar's 'best best best' birthday weekend with sister Samiksha and buddies, see pics

Bhumi Pednekar has shared pictures from her birthday party on Sunday, which also saw her sister Samiksha in attendance. "The official birthday photo dump 2021," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which she maxed out with 10 pictures and videos.

The 'photo dump' included group pictures, a photo of Bhumi Pednekar cutting her birthday cake, selfies, and videos of the decorations. Samiksha Pednekar also took to Instagram to post more pictures. She wrote, "Bhumi's weekend," to which the actor replied, "Best best best."





Mithila Palkar, Abhay Deol, Vijay Varma, and Konkona Sensharma, among others, took to the comments section to send their best wishes to the actor.





On Sunday, Bhumi's industry colleagues, including Akshay Kumar, had posted special birthday messages for her on social media. "Trying my best to make the birthday girl smile. She's clearly realised she's turned a year older today. Don't worry Bhumi, hopefully you're getting wiser as well. Happy birthday @bhumipednekar," Akshay wrote alongside a goofy monochrome picture. Bhumi and Akshay worked together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and the upcoming Raksha Bandhan.

Other celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and celebrity fashion designer-turned-filmmaker Manish Malhotra also extended birthday wishes to Bhumi on social media.

After working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years, Bhumi made her acting debut with the starring role of an overweight bride in the company's 2015 romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She was last seen in the horror film Durgamati.