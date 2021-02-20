IND USA
Inside Dia Mirza's mehendi ceremony: Bride looks gorgeous in yellow, see photos
Dia Mirza at her mehendi ceremony.
Dia Mirza at her mehendi ceremony.
bollywood

Inside Dia Mirza's mehendi ceremony: Bride looks gorgeous in yellow, see photos

Dia Mirza looked resplendent in a yellow outfit in unseen photos from her mehendi ceremony. The pictures were shared online by her best friend, Theia Tekchandaney.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:48 PM IST

Dia Mirza’s best friend, Theia Tekchandaney, has shared unseen pictures from the actor’s mehendi ceremony. Dia, who married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, looked gorgeous in a yellow long kurta and sharara. She completed her look with a matching dupatta with tassels on it.

Sharing the images, Theia wrote on Instagram, “This one comes straight from the heart! My dearest Diu! I meant what i said In my speech, you truly are a special person put on planet earth to do special things! Your quiet perseverance, and your strength and resolve are one of the many things I love and admire about you! Besties forever!”


On Monday, Dia married Vaibhav in the garden of her building complex. She called it ‘an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space’ for their low-key ceremony. The wedding was attended by a select few from the entertainment industry, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta.

Dia, who is passionate about the conservation of the environment, opted for a sustainable ceremony without any plastics or waste -- the decorations used were biodegradable. She opted for a priestess, instead of a male priest, to solemnise the wedding. She also did away with the kanyadaan and bidaai rituals. Talking about it in an Instagram post, she wrote, “Change begins with choice doesn’t it?”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia says ‘prominent people’ in Bollywood were ‘negative’ about her

Sharing the first photos from the wedding, Dia wrote on Instagram, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us.” She added the hashtags ‘Sunset Ke DiVaNe’ and ‘Thank You Preeta’.

On Friday, Dia made her first public appearance after marrying Vaibhav. She was clicked at the Mumbai airport, before she flew off to Delhi.

dia mirza

Related Stories

Sunaina Rekhi is the ex-wife of Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza's husband.
Sunaina Rekhi is the ex-wife of Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza's husband.
bollywood

Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife says she still believes in marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:37 PM IST
  • Sunaina Rekhi, the ex-wife of Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi, has said that sometimes, the most compatible people aren't able to form an alliance, but that shouldn't negate the 'beauty of marriage'.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi at their wedding.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi at their wedding.
bollywood

Dia talks about wedding priestess Sheela Atta, why she said 'no' to kanyadaan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Dia Mirza spoke of how husband Vaibhav Rekhi and she decided on a priestess to conduct their wedding. She noted that Sheela Atta was the aunt of her childhood friend Ananya, who is also a priestess. She also spoke about how theirs was an eco-friendly wedding.
Amrita Rao and Anmol Sood welcomed son Veer in November 2020.
Amrita Rao and Anmol Sood welcomed son Veer in November 2020.
bollywood

Amrita does not have a nanny for son Veer: 'Anmol and I are doing everything'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Amrita Rao said that she and her husband, Anmol, are hands-on parents to their little boy, Veer. They welcomed their son in November last year.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of the dinner she enjoyed on Friday.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of the dinner she enjoyed on Friday.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares a look at her scrumptious meal of biryani and kebabs

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is awaiting the arrival of her second baby any day now, has shared a look at the tasty dinner she enjoyed on Friday night.
Farhan Akhtar has spoken in support of Arjun Tendulkar.
Farhan Akhtar has spoken in support of Arjun Tendulkar.
bollywood

Farhan on Arjun Tendulkar's selection in IPL: 'Don't murder his enthusiasm'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Farhan Akhtar has defended Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and has asked trolls to not murder his enthusiasm and weigh him down before he’s begun with their accusations of nepotism.
Anjula Acharia with Priyanka Chopra.
Anjula Acharia with Priyanka Chopra.
bollywood

Priyanka's manager says 'prominent' Bollywood celebs were 'negative' about her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • Anjula Acharia revealed that when she first signed Priyanka Chopra, 'prominent people' in Bollywood warned her that she was 'wasting (her) time'.
Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupati have a house in Mumbai and a weekend home in Goa.
Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupati have a house in Mumbai and a weekend home in Goa.
bollywood

Step inside Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi's Mumbai and Goa homes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST
As Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi celebrate their 10-year anniversary, we take you inside their homes in Mumbai and Goa, giving a small peek into their sweet lives with daughter Saira.
Maharani Gayatri Devi was celebrated for her beauty. She was also a successful politician.
Maharani Gayatri Devi was celebrated for her beauty. She was also a successful politician.
bollywood

Biopic series on Maharani Gayatri Devi announced, Dia Mirza reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:28 PM IST
A new series on the legendary late Maharani Gayatri Devi has been announced. The show will be written by Bhavani Iyer of Raazi, Black and Lootera.
Kangana Ranaut has shared old videos on Twitter.(PTI)
Kangana Ranaut has shared old videos on Twitter.(PTI)
bollywood

When Kangana, Deepika, Aamir discussed item songs and misogyny in films. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared old videos from early 2010s, showing Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan in conversation with her.
Shilpa Shetty post the promo shoot of her show Super Dancer Chapter 4.
Shilpa Shetty post the promo shoot of her show Super Dancer Chapter 4.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty recreates Shehnaaz Gill's Saada Kutta Kutta on spotting a dog

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty had spotted a dog after making an exit from the studio post the promo shoot of her show Super Dancer Chapter 4.
Mumbai Police booked an FIR against Vivek Oberoi for riding a bike without wearing a mask.
Mumbai Police booked an FIR against Vivek Oberoi for riding a bike without wearing a mask.
bollywood

FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike with wife

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:41 AM IST
An FIR was registered against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi on Valentine's Day in Mumbai. He was also fined with 500 for not wearing a helmet.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for years.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for years.
bollywood

Rajkummar Rao's romantic birthday wish for Patralekhaa: 'My reason to smile'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Rajkummar Rao has wished Patralekhaa on her birthday with a sweet note on Instagram. Check out what he wrote about his girlfriend here.
Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram account public in December last year.
Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram account public in December last year.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor drops new glam pics, Shanaya, Aaliyah Kashyap dub her a 'beauty'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:16 AM IST
  • Khushi Kapoor shared stunning new pictures of herself and lauding her were cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

83, Shershaah release dates revealed, Neha Kakkar talks about body image issues

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • From the release dates of Ranveer Singh's 83 and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah being revealed to Neha Kakkar talking about dealing with anxiety, here are top entertainment news stories.
Drew Barrymore hosted Priyanka Chopra on her show.
Drew Barrymore hosted Priyanka Chopra on her show.
bollywood

Priyanka gets a compliment from Drew Barrymore: 'I loved you at first sight'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about her memoir, Unfinished. There, the actor-host showered Priyanka with compliments.
Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah will release in July.
Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah will release in July.
bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film Shershaah to hit theatres in July

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah will release on the silver screen on July 2. The film is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra.
