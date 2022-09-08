Inside pics from Mira Rajput's birthday bash: Shahid Kapoor takes the mic, she checks out menu

Mira Rajput celebrated her 28th birthday with a star-studded bash on Wednesday. Host Shahid Kapoor's parents Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem, siblings Ishaan Khatter and Sanah Kapur, Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar and many others joined them at the party. Mira has now shared several inside pictures from the fun party. Also read: Shahid Kapoor hosts birthday bash for Mira Rajput: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak attend

Pictures shared by Mira Rajput were originally shared by her fitness trainer Sarvesh Sashi. A picture shows Mira and Shahid posing together while another shows Mira blowing out the candles on a chocolate cake. A picture shows Mira reading the dinner menu and was captioned, “Forget the party, tell me what's for dinner?”

Inside glimpses from Mira Rajput's birthday bash.

Photographer Joseph Radhik also shared a glimpse of what Shahid and Mira had planned for the guests. Sharing a picture of a seating arrangement for watching a live performance with ‘Happy birthday Mira Bel’ written in red neon lighting, he wrote, “Shahid and Mira making us do social things.” A video shared by Sarvesh Sashi showed Shahid Kapoor on the mic, hinting they planned a standup comedy night or a jam session. Pictures of the table decor were also shared online.

Sneak peek into Mira Rajput's birthday bash.

Also among the guests were Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh, newlywed designer Kunal Rawal and his wife Arpita, Kunal Kemmu, Supriya Pathak and others.

Mira wore a black dress for her birthday and had most of the guests in white. Shahid, too, joined her in a grey shirt and white denims.

Shahid had also shared an Instagram post during the day to wish Mira. He posted a candid picture from their recent dance at a family function and wrote, “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.” She replied to him, saying, “I love you forever.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON